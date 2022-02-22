Jarvis Landry sounds off on his future in Cleveland

Jarvis Landry’s future is in question, now more than ever. The main reason being that Landry is a cap hit of $16.3 million dollars this season. Simply put, his production does not march up with his pay.

Landry begins with talking about he was injured early on in the year, and then returned to the football field to early.

At the end of his second Tweet, Landry makes it known he wants to stay in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowl receiver also explained why he did not talk to the media.

Landry ends his rant by saying if it doesn’t happen here, he will go elsewhere to do his part in winning a championship. Now that the off-season is in go mode. Landry will be a popular name until the Browns figure out what they are going to do exactly.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!