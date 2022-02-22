Skip to main content

Jarvis Landry sounds off on his future in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry spoke out about his future and made it pretty clear.

Jarvis Landry’s future is in question, now more than ever. The main reason being that Landry is a cap hit of $16.3 million dollars this season. Simply put, his production does not march up with his pay.

Landry begins with talking about he was injured early on in the year, and then returned to the football field to early.

At the end of his second Tweet, Landry makes it known he wants to stay in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowl receiver also explained why he did not talk to the media.

Landry ends his rant by saying if it doesn’t happen here, he will go elsewhere to do his part in winning a championship. Now that the off-season is in go mode. Landry will be a popular name until the Browns figure out what they are going to do exactly.

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates with young fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Browns 12
News

Jarvis Landry sounds off on his future in Cleveland

By Brandon Little
27 seconds ago
Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates the team s fumble recovery against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: DB M.J. Stewart

By Pete Smith
2 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) signals to fans before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: RB D'Ernest Johnson

By Pete Smith
22 hours ago
C19935CE-3F26-47F0-BDFC-8D80973E06F1
News

Cleveland Browns make coaching hire with interesting connection

By Brandon Little
Feb 19, 2022
B5113F3A-4F21-4C91-B630-8DF85022EE04
News

Steelers hire Brian Flores as Defensive Assistant

By Brandon Little
Feb 19, 2022
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Wrapping Up 2021 Season

By Pete Smith
Feb 16, 2022
Cleveland Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer works with the kickoff cover team during OTA workouts on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 610 13
Featured Content

Browns Special Teams Finish Bottom 3 in 2021, Issues Deeper than Kicker and Punter

By Pete Smith
Feb 16, 2022
1FCFEB0D-F4F8-400A-A5B0-94BBBD855818
News

Bengals announce extension for Zac Taylor through 2026

By Brandon Little
Feb 16, 2022