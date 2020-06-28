Jason Tarver On Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki: "They Really Attacked The Playbook"

BrownsDigest
Because the linebacker position has more unsettled than any other position on the team, the conference call with linebackers coach Jason Tarver was largely spent trying to get a sense of how he evaluates the players and handicapping the position battle.

The Browns used a third round pick on Sione Takitaki and then a fifth round pick on Mack Wilson in last year's NFL Draft. Wilson started almost the entire season while Takitaki suffered a hamstring injury in the last few weeks of the preseason last year, limiting how much he could contribute.

Tarver gave his breakdown on what he sees in the second year linebackers, where they have to improve and where they could end up in terms of talent.

The team is crosstraining the linebackers, focusing on the commonalities that will be important, regardless of where they line up in the defense. Tarver noted the only real difference will be where they line up to start the play.

Tarver is able to do a lot of evaluating of their drills based on tapes they send him. He noted how much he believed Takitaki has improved in moving around the field and getting a jump on passes, which are areas Takitaki has been trying to improve. He's a big, strong player already, so if his range and ability to contribute against the pass improves, he's got a good shot to play early.

On Wilson, Tarver noted he likes his energy, coverage skills and his ball awareness. Tarver believed he improved over the course of last season taking on contact.

Jason Tarver On Rookie: "Jacobs Is a Very Smart, Productive Young Man"

During his conference call, Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach answered a few questions about Jacob Phillips, including the possibility the rookie could start.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Stacks Up With The Best In The Game, In Less Games

Myles Garrett is one of the best in the game. This latest stat from PFF is more proof to that testament about the Cleveland Browns star pass rusher.

BrandonLittle

Jadeveon Clowney's Preferred Preferred Destinations Per Report

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has two preferred destinations, but there is a catch.

Pete Smith

HiramB

ESPN Analyst Introduces Potential Deal For Cleveland Browns To Acquire Yannick Ngakoue

The Cleveland Browns have uncertainty at one side of the defensive line, Field Yates has an idea with what would make sense for the team.

BrandonLittle

Dopeitsparish

Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: "I've Been Very Impressed With the Work He's Put In"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was only asked one direct question about Baker Mayfield in his conference call on Thursday, which is notable.

Pete Smith

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

MikeP333

ESPN: Cleveland Browns 2017 Team Not One Of The Worst In The Last Decade

The Cleveland Browns 2017 was terrible by all means, but one ESPN analysts says they’re not one of the worst teams in the last decade.

BrandonLittle

Browns_Guy

Andrew Berry's Thoughtful Light Touch Exemplified In Be The Solution Initiative

When George Floyd was murdered, it sparked a nation, prompting the question of how the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry would respond. Berry's thoughtful response is consistent with who he's always been.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Importance of Conversations With Kids on Racism

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has high praise for general manager Andrew Berry, discusses how important it is to educate kids on today’s problems.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski: “All Offseason Long, We've Had a Plan and We're Ready to Pivot”

The pandemic has sports still feeling uncertain, Kevin Stefanski gives an update from the team's point of view.

BrandonLittle