Jason Tarver On Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki: "They Really Attacked The Playbook"

Because the linebacker position has more unsettled than any other position on the team, the conference call with linebackers coach Jason Tarver was largely spent trying to get a sense of how he evaluates the players and handicapping the position battle.

The Browns used a third round pick on Sione Takitaki and then a fifth round pick on Mack Wilson in last year's NFL Draft. Wilson started almost the entire season while Takitaki suffered a hamstring injury in the last few weeks of the preseason last year, limiting how much he could contribute.

Tarver gave his breakdown on what he sees in the second year linebackers, where they have to improve and where they could end up in terms of talent.

The team is crosstraining the linebackers, focusing on the commonalities that will be important, regardless of where they line up in the defense. Tarver noted the only real difference will be where they line up to start the play.

Tarver is able to do a lot of evaluating of their drills based on tapes they send him. He noted how much he believed Takitaki has improved in moving around the field and getting a jump on passes, which are areas Takitaki has been trying to improve. He's a big, strong player already, so if his range and ability to contribute against the pass improves, he's got a good shot to play early.

On Wilson, Tarver noted he likes his energy, coverage skills and his ball awareness. Tarver believed he improved over the course of last season taking on contact.