Tretter's Endorsement of Browns Safety Protocols Important

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter endorsed the precautions and safeguards of the Cleveland Browns in their facility in a conference call on Wednesday. Given that he's the President of the NFLPA and fought and got most everything the union wanted in terms of protocols, this is important and bodes well for the NFL.

“The Browns have done a really great job. Walking through the facility, it is like a new building. The weight room is no longer where it originally was. The weight room has turned into a second locker room for us. That way we have the ability to spread out and make sure that we can continue social distancing, even in the locker room. The weight room is now out in the field house. The upstairs where the staff was, new walls have been put up. It has been completely rebuilt to add additional meeting rooms to allow social distancing in meetings. They have done everything you could possibly think of. Walking through there, there is nothing I can look at and say, ‘Well, maybe they could have done this.’ They have done a great job.”

The owners initially resisted, but largely gave the players everything they wanted to get the deal done. At the very least, this is good news for the Browns, but if this is common throughout the league, it's a good sign for the health of the league.

It doesn't come off as Tretter going along for the sake of saying his team is doing well either, since if the protocols fail, it's going to reflect poorly on him. If players aren't careful and contract COVID-19 due to irresponsible behavior off the field, like members of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals in Major League Baseball, it's a different story. If the protocols in facilities fail that he led the fight for, it may suggest it's just not feasible to have an NFL season.

To this point, there have been positive results, but there hasn't been anything that really amounts to be an outbreak. The Buffalo Bills had some rookies test positive and they simply sent them home. Overall, the infection rate has been relatively low.

The first two weeks, players test everyday and after two weeks, there's a baseline level of percent. Infected players will keep testing everyday but if the overall roster is below five percent, they test every other day.

The union expressed a number of concerns about the approach and seriousness of NFL teams. They used social media to get the message out, which seemed to be reasonably effective.

The situation could change and perhaps some teams will have issues that come from their respective player reps, but that has yet to surface. Tretter's endorsement is important, but testing results are going to be the true indication of how viable and NFL season is.

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

YT2020

Players Opting Out is the Least of the NFL’s Concerns but Affects All Rosters

Numerous players decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, but the health protocols are bigger concerns and opted out players leave voids on all NFL rosters.

Shawn Stevenson

by

shwnstevenson

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Austin Hooper Raves About Baker Mayfield, Two Have Been Working Together

With less time to get reps in this offseason, Austin Hooper and Baker Mayfield made it a point to take measures into their own hands.

BrandonLittle

Colby Gossett Opts Out, Second Guard For Browns

Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, making him the second guard to do so, leaving the team thin at that position.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Four Browns Thoughts

A handful of things have happened over the past two days with the Cleveland Browns, none of which seemed to warrant an entire feature but were worth discussing, so they are all in one spot.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Praises Baker Mayfield’s Offseason Work

Baker Mayfield knew he had some work to do in the offseason, according to Andrew Berry he’s executed those plans in thinning out.

BrandonLittle

Odell Beckham Raises Ethical Question: "I Just Feel Like the Season Shouldn't Happen"

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham raised ethical concerns about the NFL playing the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Participates In Three Point Contest With YouTuber And College Basketball Player

Myles Garrett is a superb athlete that could excel in other sports if it wasn’t for football. Garrett recently participated in a three point contest with a couple of high level hoopers.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

It's Up To David Njoku Where He Goes From Here

Attitude will be a major factor in how successful David Njoku will be for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle