NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Shows Leadership,  Explains Keys to Successful NFL Season

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter is the President of the NFL Players Association as many know. Tretter has taken a stand at many times over the last six months over player salaries to COVID relations. Recently, Tretter had a good bit to say on an article he posted himself.

Tretter is only human like many of us, even though he is a professional athlete he seen doubts of having a season in the fall of 2020. Tretter revealed that between eight days in August there were nearly 60,000 tests administered across the league, zero of them were positive amongst players and just six among personnel. That alone is a testament that the NFL is doing something right, very right.

A point of emphasis for Tretter was that, “we must remain vigilant to avoid getting lax with protocol enforcement”. Not giving up what they are currently doing, so there is no fallback in their results.

Tretter exhausted that as COVID adapts, as will the league. Anything new, the league will have to take a look at ramping up their precautions.

The NFLPA President pushes for three keys to the NFL season, which are mitigation, personal responsibility and smaller sacrifices for the greater good. Tretter went on to say how important it is for each person to control what they can, “The pandemic has created a situation where the actions of a single person can affect the health and livelihood of thousands”.

Making one final point, Tretter went out saying, “The healthier everyone in the NFL community stays, the higher the likelihood a full season can take place”. Tretter has all the correct keys in place from an NFLPA standpoint, showing the same leadership he operates on the field with. 

