JC Tretter To Miss Time For Cleveland Browns, Rookie Nick Harris To Step In

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski revealed to media Friday afternoon that the team’s center, J.C. Tretter would miss some time from a surgery he recently had on his knee. If there’s one thing about Tretter is that he’s played through injuries often while with the Browns, so this surgery was surely well warranted.

Stefanski went on to say that he won’t reveal the severity or a timetable for the recovery, but that it would offer a great opportunity to rookie Nick Harris. Harris was a fifth round pick out of Washington just a few months back, a player the Browns are excited about inside.

With Tretter out, it looks as if Harris will get some early run with the teams starters. This could only help the growth of Harris as an NFL player. With Harris taking Tretter’s spot to begin, the team will have three new faces on the offensive line with the tackles they brought in as well.

Stefanski couldn’t comment on if the team would be adding free agent guard Ronald Leary, that it was up to GM Andrew Berry there. Myles Garrett will also be out of today’s practice with tweaked hamstring, Stefanski sounded confident that it was just minor and the team would have him back before long.

With the injury to Tretter it will be just that much important for the new faces on the offensive line to mesh together well. Improvement from guard Wyatt Teller will be a point of emphasis as well to bring this unit together. 

