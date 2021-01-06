Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Jedrick Wills Also Cited For Drag Racing, Second Driver Along With Rashard Higgins

Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle was also cited for drag racing along with wide receiver Rashard Higgins on Tuesday morning.
As first reported by Jake Trotter of ESPN, Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills was also cited for drag racing along with wide receiver Rashard Higgins in Westlake, Ohio on Tuesday.

The time of the traffic stop was at 9:26am. Two cars were stopped. One was Higgins and now apparently the other was Wills.

A substance believed to be marijuana was found in one of the vehicles, which would suggest it belonged to one of the players.

The Browns organization is aware of the situation and is gathering information.

This all comes on the same day the Browns found out their head coach, Kevin Stefanski and two assistant coaches as well as left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge tested positive for COVID-19.

This all comes as the team is preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game this week.

Wills has enjoyed a productive rookie season, but this is hardly an ideal way to finish it. The citation may not be a significant deal, ultimately resulting in a hefty fine and perhaps a few points on his license. 

Should the marijuana found in one of the cars prove to be marijuana, isn't as big of a deal either as the rules in the NFL have gotten significantly less strict on that front.

It just looks awful considering the timing and the circumstances and shows questionable judgment by a 21-year old rookie.

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jedrick Wills Also Cited For Drag Racing, Second Driver Along With Rashard Higgins

