The latest mock draft from Jenny Vrentas presents a realistic scenario where the Cleveland Browns miss on their preferred tackle options and have to determine an alternate course I. There's just a polite disagreement on what the Browns would do this from this point. The Browns basically are in a position where they'd likely trade down and simply don't, taking an underwhelming option instead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade up to 9th pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars to take Andrew Thomas, the offensive tackle from Georgia. Tristan Wirfs went sixth to the New York Giants after they swapped picks with the Los Angeles Chargers. At this point, Vrentas opts to have the Browns pick Derrick Brown, the nose tackle from Auburn.

"An offensive tackle makes a lot of sense here, too. But if by some chance Brown slipped to the Browns at No. 10, he’d be hard to pass up. Last year’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year is a force as both a pass rusher and a run-stuffer and would elevate a defensive line that performed below expectations last season." - Jenny Vrentas

Brown is certainly a talented defensive tackle, but he's a nose tackle and when it comes to that position, it's always about justifying the selection with impact. If a nose tackle is a good run defender, but comes off the field in obvious passing situations, that is a player that can be found pretty easily in free agency. The Browns did just that by signing Andrew Billings.

Brown has to be able to be an impact player along the lines of Marcell Dareus or Kris Jenkins when he was with the Carolina Panthers. That incredible force of nature that demands double teams only to destroy them on the way to the quarterback, adding that fear factor on top of everything else. That's the question teams have to answer on Brown.

That's the hard lesson the Browns learned when they took Danny Shelton in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was far more productive as a pass rusher at Washington than Brown was at Auburn. And though Brown has had enough production, his tape is iffy in this area and the athletic testing has some major red flags.

This was something that went ignored with Shelton, who ran a 5.59 40-time. It may not have been the reason Shelton didn't live up to his draft pick, but it stands out as something to note. Shelton has had a fine career and won a Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots. For the 14th pick in the NFL Draft, it was a missed opportunity.

The Browns don't want to make the same mistake with 10th pick for Derrick Brown, especially when they have both Billings and Larry Ogunjobi slated to play nose. Ogunjobi could move to be a full time three-technique, but it's more prudent for the Browns to target a defensive tackle that is geared more towards rushing the passer than someone like Brown.

None of that changes the fact that Brown tested with an 8.22 3-cone and 4.79 short shuttle, which are abysmal. Circumstances at the combine left a number of prospect unable to eat for hours, which may have impacted testing results, but unless he provided better testing for teams, this raises questions about his agility and balance. Going back to Shelton, he had a 7.99 3-cone and 4.65 shuttle comparatively and he was 13 pounds heavier.

The situation Vrentas is realistic, but it's not one the Browns haven't considered happening. They would likely be motivated to trade down at this point and Henry Ruggs III from Alabama could be the prize teams target to move up for, including the Las Vegas Raiders at 12th pick, the San Francisco 49ers at 13th pick and Denver Broncos at 15th pick. All three of these teams take receivers in this mock draft.

The 49ers may see Ruggs as the final piece to the offensive puzzle while the Broncos might see the ideal pairing for second year quarterback Drew Lock. The Raiders historically love speed and have the draft picks to maneuver if they prefer. The Browns could move down a few slots, grab an extra draft pick and like the options better.

There's clearly a disagreement about the value of the second tier offensive tackle prospects in general as well as specifically to the Browns. Austin Jackson of USC goes 25th in this mock draft, Josh Jones from Houston goes 26th and Ezra Cleveland of Boise State doesn't get selected at all in the first round. And those might be right in terms of where they truly rank in prospects, but their value to the Browns might be much higher, especially at a position that is so often scarce.

All three tackle prospects fit the wide zone scheme the Browns intend to run and they want to make sure they get the blindside protector for Baker Mayfield. Jack Conklin was signed to protect the front side and now they have their opportunity to lock up their backside tackle for the next several years. Trading down with a Ruggs-hungry team, getting an extra draft asset and getting a tackle that offensive line coach Bill Callahan believes he can mold seems like the most prudent course of action and negates what might be perceived as a reach in this situation.