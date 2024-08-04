Jerry Jeudy Would Welcome Browns Trade For This Star Wide Receiver
While the Browns are hard at work preparing for the 2024 season during training camp, the NFL rumor mill is buzzing about the team's interest in a potential blockbuster trade.
49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been mentioned in a number of trade scenarios this offseason. The Browns are just one of the teams to have been linked to the 2020 first-round pick in recent months. With Aiyuk entering the fifth-year option year of his rookie deal and seeking an extension from San Francisco the two sides have been at odds during negotiations.
As long as his future remains uncertain these rumors will persist, so much so that Jerry Jeudy was asked about the prospect of Cleveland pursuing Aiyuk. If it were to happen, the Browns newest wideout would be all for it.
"Aiyuk is a great player," Jeudy said before Sunday's training camp practice. "Bring him to the team, we gonna make the team better and help us win more games. That's the goal to win more games."
Currently, Jeudy is slated to be the Browns starting slot wide receiver this season as part of a pretty deep position group that also includes Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. Adding Aiyuk to the mix would certainly make it one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL this season.
It would also shake things up quite a bit in terms of the depth chart and, to take it a step further, the future of Cooper who just agreed to a re-worked contract that will see him play out the final year of his current deal in Cleveland.
For now any rumors about acquiring Aiyuk are simply a fantasy football scenario for fans to dream up. The longer Aiyuk's standoff with the 49ers draws on though the reality of a the 26-year-old getting traded becomes more likely.