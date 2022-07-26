Skip to main content

Jerry Jones Speaks on Browns Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on ex-Cowboys’ wide receiver Amari Cooper, and why he is not on the team anymore.

The Dallas Cowboys decided against having Amari Cooper on this year’s payroll and shipped him to the Cleveland Browns in the off-season. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on Cooper indirectly.

“More important than anything, these decisions we made ... relative to top players, had everything to do with their availability and my concern about their availability,” Jones said.

La’el Collins and Randy Gregory join Cooper as names the Cowboys will not have on the team this season, instead, they all joined other teams. Browns will see Collins twice a year with the Cincinnati Bengals. Gregory signed a deal with the Denver Broncos in free agency.

The availability comment is a shot at the wideout Cooper. Cooper was not vaccinated against COVID-19 last season and ended up missing three games as a result. While in Dallas there was questions on Cooper’s effort at times as well. 

Cooper is going to make $20 million with the Browns this season, he won’t be a free agent until 2025. The Browns hope Cooper can finally be the top wide receiver that they haven’t been able to field the last few years. Cleveland will need Cooper to be available with how the rest of the wideout room is constructed.

