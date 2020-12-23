Jets Place Quinnen Williams on IR, Won't Face Browns

The New York Jets have placed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on injured reserve, so he won't face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The New York Jets have lost one of their few bright spots for the rest of the season, placing defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on injured reserve. Williams suffered a neck injury and a concussion that will cause him to miss the final two games of the season.

Along with rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, Williams represents a potential building block for a Jets team that needs all the help they can get. Williams finishes the season having played 13 games, recording 32 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Williams wasn't far off from making the Pro Bowl for the first time this season and was more deserving than Calais Campbell of the Baltimore Ravens, who was named to the team. He wasn't as good as DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts, who was left off the team.

Only 23 years old, Williams has been a disruptive three-tech for the Jets and paired with Foley Fatukasi, they are the most underrated set of the defensive tackles in the NFL. Certainly, the Browns won't be upset not to have to deal with Williams this week, especially as they could be playing their second game with rookie Nick Harris as the team's right guard.

Harris played admirably in place of Chris Hubbard, who was lost for the season with a dislocated kneecap and will have surgery this week. Wyatt Teller's ankle continues to heal, but if he's not read, Harris will be called upon again.

Harris will get the bulk of the snaps in practice, which should help him, but the Jets had more tape to work from in preparing for Harris, who was largely an unknown to this point.