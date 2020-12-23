Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Jets Place Quinnen Williams on IR, Won't Face Browns

The New York Jets have placed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on injured reserve, so he won't face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Jets have lost one of their few bright spots for the rest of the season, placing defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on injured reserve. Williams suffered a neck injury and a concussion that will cause him to miss the final two games of the season.

Along with rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, Williams represents a potential building block for a Jets team that needs all the help they can get. Williams finishes the season having played 13 games, recording 32 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Williams wasn't far off from making the Pro Bowl for the first time this season and was more deserving than Calais Campbell of the Baltimore Ravens, who was named to the team. He wasn't as good as DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts, who was left off the team.

Only 23 years old, Williams has been a disruptive three-tech for the Jets and paired with Foley Fatukasi, they are the most underrated set of the defensive tackles in the NFL. Certainly, the Browns won't be upset not to have to deal with Williams this week, especially as they could be playing their second game with rookie Nick Harris as the team's right guard.

Harris played admirably in place of Chris Hubbard, who was lost for the season with a dislocated kneecap and will have surgery this week. Wyatt Teller's ankle continues to heal, but if he's not read, Harris will be called upon again.

Harris will get the bulk of the snaps in practice, which should help him, but the Jets had more tape to work from in preparing for Harris, who was largely an unknown to this point.

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jets Place Quinnen Williams on IR, Won't Face Browns

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wyatt Teller, Sheldon Richardson, Malcolm Smith Won't Practice Wednesday, Andrew Sendejo Cleared to Return

Dec 2, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chris Hubbard Placed On IR, Elijah Benton Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

568B46A7-199B-44A6-921F-76F232B98A1B
News

Myles Garrett Still Dealing With Complications From COVID-19, Hopes To Be 100% Soon

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrate after Goodson intercepted a pass during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 2

Options for Cleveland Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future
News

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb Voted to the Pro Bowl While Multiple Browns Got Jobbed

59632EA0-25B9-4E30-B159-8804126AEAD1
News

Updated Cleveland Browns Playoff Picture

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chase Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Stefanski On Sheldon Richardson "He'll Be Okay"

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chris Hubbard Suffers Dislocated Kneecap Per Report