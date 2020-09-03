SI.com
Report: Jimmy Haslam Exploring NBA Ownership

Pete Smith

According to Scott Soshnick, the editor-in-chief of Sportico, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has been exploring a possible NBA ownership bid. The team being considered is the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose owner Glen Taylor put the team up for sale in July. The WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, also owned by Taylor, would be included in the sale. 

Per Soshnick:

Haslam is seeking to become one of a handful of people who own multiple teams in the major U.S. sports leagues, joining, among others, Stan Kroenke (Rams, Nuggets, Avalanche), Ted Leonsis (Wizards, Capitals), Terry Pegula (Bills, Sabres), Jim Dolan (Knicks, New York Rangers) and Jerry Reinsdorf (Bulls, White Sox).

Haslam owns the Browns as well as the Columbus Crew, currently. Soshnick points out that Haslam is worth $2.9 billion per Forbes Magazine and is one of the potential bidders for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves had been in exclusive talks with the Strauss Group for a potential sale of the team, but they didn't materialize. Now, in a more open market, Haslam could potentially be one of the suitors for the team.

Taylor is allegedly seeking $1.2 billion for the franchise. NBA franchises have skyrocketed in value in no small part due to the fact that the Los Angeles Clippers went for $2 billion to Steve Ballmer. It remains to be seen just how interested Haslam is in purchasing the Timberwolves or if Taylor's price is reasonable, but the fact there are an increasing number of billionaires looking to get into sports ownership, it makes it more likely for owners selling to get their desired price tag.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press tweeted the following.

