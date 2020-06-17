Joe Burrow Projected To Have A Better Rookie Season Than Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield In 2020

Baker Mayfield had a historical rookie season, throwing 27 touchdown passes that stands as a record itself. Having played only 13 games, he surely could have went for at least 30 if Tyrod Taylor didn’t start the first couple games.

Joe Burrow will get a chance to start a full season in his first go around in the National Football League. However, the rookie will play behind a lackluster offensive line that will be slightly improved now that Jonah Williams should be healthy. Pro Football Focus went out on a limb with a Tweet on Tuesday, guessing that Burrow would out perform Mayfield in the 2020 season.

To say such thing would be unfair expectations to put on a rookie, against a third year quarterback who is trying to get paid. Mayfield will be looking to bounce back big time from a mediocre 2019 season that just wasn’t it. Burrow will have the weapons to perform well with Joe Mixon beside him and targets like A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins. But, it’s hard to find those targets if he has to run for his life every snap. Facing the Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and a stingy Baltimore Ravens defense a combined six times a year will be no easy task.

One thing that could help this cause is that first year head coach Kevin Stefanski will run a run first offense in Cleveland, as he did in Minnesota. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will pave the way for what Cleveland will do offensively. When you figure in that the Browns offensive line is much better, as is their skilled positions, Mayfield should have the benefit of the doubt here.

Out of college both quarterbacks were Heisman Trophy winners and natural gun slingers from behind center. PFF saying that Baker Mayfield will only pass for 20 touchdowns appears to be a low number when he’s passing to Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry and the NFL’s highest paid tight end Austin Hooper. Also, Kareem Hunt should be huge in the passing game as he always has been. Passing for just 20 touchdowns would be a step back for Mayfield in terms of production, even if he doesn’t turn the ball over as much.

All signs point toward Cleveland trying to be a high powered offense, even if it is by the run as noted, Mayfield will be expected to deliver plenty of darts.

These two teams will play in week two in Cleveland and then again in Cincinnati in week seven. The head to head battle should be fun and will have a deciding factor on this statement by Pro Football Focus.

