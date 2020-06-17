BrownsDigest
Joe Burrow Projected To Have A Better Rookie Season Than Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield In 2020

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield had a historical rookie season, throwing 27 touchdown passes that stands as a record itself. Having played only 13 games, he surely could have went for at least 30 if Tyrod Taylor didn’t start the first couple games.

Joe Burrow will get a chance to start a full season in his first go around in the National Football League. However, the rookie will play behind a lackluster offensive line that will be slightly improved now that Jonah Williams should be healthy. Pro Football Focus went out on a limb with a Tweet on Tuesday, guessing that Burrow would out perform Mayfield in the 2020 season. 

To say such thing would be unfair expectations to put on a rookie, against a third year quarterback who is trying to get paid. Mayfield will be looking to bounce back big time from a mediocre 2019 season that just wasn’t it. Burrow will have the weapons to perform well with Joe Mixon beside him and targets like A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins. But, it’s hard to find those targets if he has to run for his life every snap. Facing the Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and a stingy Baltimore Ravens defense a combined six times a year will be no easy task.

One thing that could help this cause is that first year head coach Kevin Stefanski will run a run first offense in Cleveland, as he did in Minnesota. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will pave the way for what Cleveland will do offensively. When you figure in that the Browns offensive line is much better, as is their skilled positions, Mayfield should have the benefit of the doubt here.

Out of college both quarterbacks were Heisman Trophy winners and natural gun slingers from behind center. PFF saying that Baker Mayfield will only pass for 20 touchdowns appears to be a low number when he’s passing to Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry and the NFL’s highest paid tight end Austin Hooper. Also, Kareem Hunt should be huge in the passing game as he always has been. Passing for just 20 touchdowns would be a step back for Mayfield in terms of production, even if he doesn’t turn the ball over as much.

All signs point toward Cleveland trying to be a high powered offense, even if it is by the run as noted, Mayfield will be expected to deliver plenty of darts.

These two teams will play in week two in Cleveland and then again in Cincinnati in week seven. The head to head battle should be fun and will have a deciding factor on this statement by Pro Football Focus. 

Just Two Browns Players Makes ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

ESPN released an All-Decade team focused entirely on the AFC North division and just two Cleveland Browns players were voted onto the team.

Pete Smith

Browns Signing Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Might Do More Harm Than Good

In his column on Monday for TheMMQB, Albert Breer said the Cleveland Browns were talking to Jadeveon Clowney about a one-year deal worth around $15 million. If true, it seems like a questionable strategy on their part for a number of reasons.

Pete Smith

Chad Johnson Views The Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Duo Amongst The Best, Works Out With Rashard Higgins

Chad Johnson has been involved with a few Cleveland Browns receivers the past couple days, in one way or another.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Posts Video Deadlifting 665 Pounds

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett posted a video of a workout where he was deadlifting 665 pounds to his Instagram account. His form was fantastic and he made it look pretty manageable.

Pete Smith

Pro Football Focus Calls Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb The Best Ball Carrier In The NFL

Always a hot debate, who actually is the best running back in the NFL? PFF takes their jab at it, with some facts behind it.

BrandonLittle

Bleacher Report Names Cleveland Browns Linebacker Room A Red Flag Heading Into The Season

The Cleveland Browns linebacker Corp could be a red flag, or perhaps they’re just inexperienced.

BrandonLittle

Browns Rookie, Former Oklahoma State Defensive Back A.J. Green Among Players Calling Out Head Coach Mike Gundy

Cleveland Browns rookie corner A.J. Green has joined a growing group of players calling out head coach Mike Gundy that either are currently attending or went to Oklahoma State University.

Pete Smith

Conor Orr Identifies His Biggest Weakness For Browns, But Is It? That Depends On Perspective

In identifying the biggest weakness for the Cleveland Browns, Connor Orr's argument can only be viewed through lens of perspective and expected contributions within the defense this coming season.

Pete Smith

Criticism Of Baker Mayfield Reveals It's Not Politics, But A Cultural Battle Over Kneeling, Protest By Athletes

When a commenter on social media wanted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to say he would not kneel this season, Mayfield said he would kneel, which prompted criticism over the notion of politics in sports when Mayfield's actual political action has not received nearly the criticism as the intent to kneel.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Photographed Training In "I Can't Breathe" Shirt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has always found his own way to send a message. He was recently photographed training in the iconic "I Can't Breathe" shirt that NBA players made famous after Eric Garner died in 2014.

Pete Smith

