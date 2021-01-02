Joe Haden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Against Browns, First Week of Playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers corner Joe Haden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out against the Cleveland Browns as well as the first week of the postseason.

The Steelers are sitting out a number of high profile players for the game against the Browns and while they want to win, they are bracing for a loss that won't change their playoff outlook.

The problem for the Steelers is they will be down a starting corner for the wildcard round of the playoffs at the very least. That's before accounting for any potential symptoms he might encounter that could impact his playability in a second round playoff game, assuming they are able to get that far.

Haden might be technically able to play, but as the Browns have seen firsthand with defensive end Myles Garrett, it might be a compromised version.

The Browns are themselves without linebackers B.J. Goodson, Malcolm Smith, corner Denzel Ward and tight end Harrison Bryant due to contracting the virus as well as Chad O'Shea, the team's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach as well as another coach yet to be identified. Other than the fact it's not Kevin Stefanski, the head coach, it's not been revealed who that is.

Haden played the earlier part of his career with the Browns and he's still largely a beloved player in Cleveland, so it's a bittersweet moment. The Browns need to win to get into the postseason, so the vast majority of fans are going to accept any advantage they can get, but no one wants to see Haden out, especially with COVID-19 and all the dangers that come with it.