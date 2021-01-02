Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Joe Haden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Against Browns, First Week of Playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers corner Joe Haden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out against the Cleveland Browns as well as the first week of the postseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers corner Joe Haden has tested Positive for COVID-19 and will be out against the Cleveland Browns as well as the first week of the postseason. There has no word on if there have been any close contacts that will be impacted by the positive test at this point.

The Steelers are sitting out a number of high profile players for the game against the Browns and while they want to win, they are bracing for a loss that won't change their playoff outlook.

The problem for the Steelers is they will be down a starting corner for the wildcard round of the playoffs at the very least. That's before accounting for any potential symptoms he might encounter that could impact his playability in a second round playoff game, assuming they are able to get that far.

Haden might be technically able to play, but as the Browns have seen firsthand with defensive end Myles Garrett, it might be a compromised version.

The Browns are themselves without linebackers B.J. Goodson, Malcolm Smith, corner Denzel Ward and tight end Harrison Bryant due to contracting the virus as well as Chad O'Shea, the team's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach as well as another coach yet to be identified. Other than the fact it's not Kevin Stefanski, the head coach, it's not been revealed who that is.

Haden played the earlier part of his career with the Browns and he's still largely a beloved player in Cleveland, so it's a bittersweet moment. The Browns need to win to get into the postseason, so the vast majority of fans are going to accept any advantage they can get, but no one wants to see Haden out, especially with COVID-19 and all the dangers that come with it.

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Helmet
923A192C-0E94-4ADE-980B-2FECBDB8B112
ED413A20-7ACD-4D36-8306-40124A449E13
Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
83E594A4-80AC-434A-A8A4-6B33DF596AD7
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
