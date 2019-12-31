BrownsMaven
John Dorsey Out as Cleveland Browns GM, Three Options That Could Replace Him

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have moved on from John Dorsey as general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Alonzo Highsmith may be going with him. This had everything to do with the direction of the team and where it goes next in terms of their head coaching hire, getting everyone on the same page. Multiple coaching candidates the Browns are interested in interviewing would not have wanted to work with Dorsey.

The question now becomes an interesting one as to who the next general manager of the Browns will be and the team could go a number of different routes. One person who hasn't been mentioned as being fired or at all to this point is Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager. It was believed that when Wolf was hired by the Browns, he was close to getting a general manager job of his own. That theoretically is in play with the Browns. He could also remain in the same position he is in now.

The Haslams adored Andrew Berry, who was with the team during Sashi Brown's reign as Executive Vice President and through the first year of Dorsey's tenure. He took a promotion with the Philadelphia Eagles, which was a good opportunity for him. It also got him out of what was largely a former Green Bay Packers operation.

Paul DePodesta, the team's Chief Strategy Officer may be a beneficiary of the move to remove Dorsey as it might mean he has more of a voice in the decision making of the team. DePodesta is one of the people who greatly admired Berry and both are believed to have been pushing for the hire of Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Whether it's Stefanski or another option that's just as agreeable, the Browns could hire Berry to be their GM who then hires Stefanski to be the head coach. Stefanski is one of the coaches that wasn't likely to be a good fit with Dorsey, who had just passed him over for Freddie Kitchens.

A third option is essentially the outsider option. The Browns are interviewing Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been reportedly and widely believed that if he takes a head coaching job somewhere, he will want to bring some of his own personnel influence with him. Many assume that means Nick Caserio, but it may also mean Dave Ziegler. Caserio would likely be as general manager while Ziegler certainly could be, but theoretically could be a slightly smaller, but still vital role in the operation.

Eliot Wolf may fit in all of those setups or he may not fit in any. While he did come in with Dorsey and Highsmith, he's always been viewed as his own man and will make his own decision as a result.

Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Browns have asked the Buffalo Bills permission to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, to interview for their head coaching position.

Learning from the Freddie Kitchens Experiment

Shawn Stevenson

Freddie Kitchens struggled as the Browns head coach. The front office made a risky decision and must learn from their mistakes when hiring the next head coach.

Reports: John Dorsey's Job In Doubt, Could be Mutual

Pete Smith

The status of Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is up in the air with reports suggesting he's likely to be out or already is. It could be a mutual decision, but it seems in no small part due to the direction they want to go with head coach.

Report: Browns Seek Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Pete Smith

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position.

A Cursory Glance At the Browns Head Coaching Candidates

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns did not hesitate in getting a list of head coaching candidates to try to interview. Here's a quick look at each, what stands out about them and how they might impact the status of general manager John Dorsey.

Browns Sign 8 Players to Reserves/Futures List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed eight players to their futures/reserves list. This ensures they will be part of the team's offseason program and be in their camp next year.

Report: Browns to Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur

Pete Smith

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns plan to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur this weekend.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Jarvis Landry Addresses the Browns Coaching Situation

Shawn Stevenson

Jarvis Landry spoke with reporters Monday after the team firing head coach Freddie Kitchens. Here is a summary of his thoughts on Kitchens and the 2019 season.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.