Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

John Johnson on Browns: ‘They’ve got a lot of pieces to win’

Cleveland Browns figured the safety position out when they signed John Johnson lll. Now, Johnson is already seeing excited to get to work with the team.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns made a splash signing in free agency when they signed safety John Johnson lll. Johnson had spent the first few years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams organization.

Johnson was noted to have taken less money to join the Browns. The stud safety is already enjoying the city in Northeast Ohio as fans have made their mark already. With the hopes of having full stadiums this fall, Johnson will be one of many members of the team seeing the Dawg Pound active for the first time.

“The city is unbelievable, I got stopped twice when I went to sign my deal. It’s just an amazing opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Johnson during his interview with NFL Network.

Johnson is high on where the Browns are heading as a team. Noting what they did last season.

“They’ve (Browns) got a lot of pieces to win. They won last year. Went to the wild-card game and won against the Steelers, went to the second round and lost against the Chiefs and they ended up going to the Super Bowl.”

Cleveland was fortunate to only have to pay 33 million dollars over three years for Johnson. A soon-to-be leader in the defense that will make his impact felt already. In the mean time, Johnson already feels great about the city and the success Cleveland can make happen. 

71A6283F-F262-473F-8D09-A3845265489C
News

John Johnson on Browns: ‘They’ve got a lot of pieces to win’

Oct 26, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in the 2021 NFL Draft: Jevon Holland, S Oregon

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Draft Prospects the Browns Don't Want to Face in the AFC North

BDPodcast_Episode_Three
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 3: Defensive Depth Chart Breakdown

Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

How Much Would Jadeveon Clowney Help the Browns? Is He Worth the Effort?

Oct 10, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to running back Travis Etienne (9) against Miami Hurricanes defensive line Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first quarte at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Jim Mora Jr. On Jaelan Phillips: "I'd Take Him in a Heartbeat"

E175E908-4B66-47C9-A26B-B94AA948D90D
Featured Content

Zaven Collins: Am I Wrong About the Tulsa Linebacker? Should the Browns Draft Him?

E175E908-4B66-47C9-A26B-B94AA948D90D
News

Zaven Collins on Cleveland: ‘I love the organization’