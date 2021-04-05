John Johnson on Browns: ‘They’ve got a lot of pieces to win’

Cleveland Browns figured the safety position out when they signed John Johnson lll. Now, Johnson is already seeing excited to get to work with the team.

The Cleveland Browns made a splash signing in free agency when they signed safety John Johnson lll. Johnson had spent the first few years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams organization.

Johnson was noted to have taken less money to join the Browns. The stud safety is already enjoying the city in Northeast Ohio as fans have made their mark already. With the hopes of having full stadiums this fall, Johnson will be one of many members of the team seeing the Dawg Pound active for the first time.

“The city is unbelievable, I got stopped twice when I went to sign my deal. It’s just an amazing opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Johnson during his interview with NFL Network.

Johnson is high on where the Browns are heading as a team. Noting what they did last season.

“They’ve (Browns) got a lot of pieces to win. They won last year. Went to the wild-card game and won against the Steelers, went to the second round and lost against the Chiefs and they ended up going to the Super Bowl.”

Cleveland was fortunate to only have to pay 33 million dollars over three years for Johnson. A soon-to-be leader in the defense that will make his impact felt already. In the mean time, Johnson already feels great about the city and the success Cleveland can make happen.