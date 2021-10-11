    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Cleared to Travel to Cleveland

    After being checked out at a Los Angeles hospital that had him stay on the West Coast overnight due to a throat contusion, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was cleared to travel Monday morning.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been cleared to travel back to Cleveland after a precautionary stay in a Los Angeles hospital due to a throat contusion. He was released from the hospital Sunday night and will fly back to Cleveland on Monday morning.

    JOK suffered the bruise to his throat pretty early in the game against the Chargers, but it didn't limit his availability he ended up playing 68 snaps on defense plus another five on special teams.

    The quality of play may have been impacted, but it gets lost in what was a struggle for the Browns defense as a whole, giving up 47 points in the contest.

    Oddly enough, JOK was the second player in the NFL that went to the hospital for precautionary reasons after suffered a throat contusion. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow traveled to a local hospital in the Queen City after their loss to the Green Bay Packers.

    JOK's injury was just one of a laundry list that the Browns suffered against the Chargers. By contrast, his was arguably one of the least concerning injuries the team sustained.

    Corner Denzel Ward (neck), corner Greedy Williams (shoulder, Jack Conklin (knee) and defensive back M.J. Stewart (hamstring) will all have MRIs on Monday. For a team that was already without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, rookie corner Greg Newsome, left tackle Jedrick Wills and have a quarterback in Baker Mayfield with an injured shoulder, the prospect of playing two games in ten days is a daunting one.

    The Browns will host the Arizona Cardinals this week, the team's lone undefeated team.

    READ MORE: Money Downs, Coverage Breakdowns, Players Going Down Doom Browns in LA

    Cleveland Browns NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
    News

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Cleared to Travel to Cleveland

    just now
    8536F472-1D84-495E-BCB3-3793FA947DF7
    Podcasts

    Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 20: Browns Fall to Chargers

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield Criticize Officiating In Loss to Chargers

    11 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Money Downs, Coverage Breakdowns, Players Going Down Doom Browns Defense in Los Angeles

    11 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Takes Precautionary Trip to Hospital After Game

    12 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Kevin Stefanski's Curious Late Game Decisions Loom Large In Loss to Chargers

    1 hour ago
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) straps on his helmet as he takes the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 11
    Game Day

    Browns CB Denzel Ward Ruled Out Against Chargers

    15 hours ago
    Jadeveon Clowney Film Room
    Game Day

    Jadeveon Clowney Inactive Against Chargers

    18 hours ago