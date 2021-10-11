Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Takes Precautionary Trip to Hospital After Game

After the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns announced that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would go to a local hospital as a precaution for a contusion to his throat.

The Cleveland Browns announced that rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was taken to a local hospital after the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a precautionary measure against a contusion to his throat.

JOK briefly left the game early in the game and went down to a knee on the sideline for reasons that appear to be coming into focus. He finished the game, but wasn't as impactful as he had been in previous games this season, whether was due to the shot he took to the throat or otherwise.

In a strange coincidence, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a local hospital for the same exact issue after their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Like JOK, he took a shot in the throat, but stayed in the game.

Both the Browns and Bengals don't expect there to be any lingering issues as a result of the bruised throats to their respective players, but opted to be safe in each occasion.

At this point, there is no word on whether JOK will travel back to Cleveland with the team or if separate travel will be arranged in light of his trip to the hospital. The Browns suffered a number of injuries in the game including offensive tackle Jack Conklin, corner Denzel Ward and defensive back M.J. Stewart to name a few.

JOK recorded three solo tackles in the 47-42 loss to the Chargers. The Browns hope to have him back when they host the Arizona Cardinals next week.

