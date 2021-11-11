Some Optimism Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Play Against Patriots

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their road trip to Foxboro against the New England Patriots, they may have rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back in the lineup.

When Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked the playing status of rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah this week against the New England Patriots, Woods said he was "very optimistic".

JOK missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain suffered against the Arizona Cardinals. He was placed on injured reserve and designated to return on Wednesday. Even as he was slotted to return, the nature of the injury didn't make it a given that he'd be able to play this week.

That may denote the severity of the high ankle sprain was relatively minor or that Woods has a high threshold of pain. He can't do any additional damage based on the sprain, but the process of healing can be long and comes with substantial physical discomfort.

More often than not, the answer is simply rest. As a result, JOK is likely to be dealing with pain as long as he plays on it. If he can play against the Patriots, the Browns have two more games until the bye week which might be the next best chance for JOK to improve his situation and reduce the amount of pain he's facing.

His style of play also puts a potential wrinkle into the situation. JOK is incredibly explosive and plays with remarkable speed and this type of injury can make that challenging as well as painful. If anything, it seemed like the Browns might be more cautious with it as a result, but if he can go and wants to go, the Browns can certainly use him.

JOK was a revelation on their defense earlier in the year with his playmaking ability. with the overall trend of the defense headed into a positive direction, it may only amplify how much JOK can do to aid that side of the ball.

READ MORE: Browns Defense - What They Have, What's Missing