    • November 18, 2021
    Julius Jones Execution Commuted by Oklahoma Governor

    On the day he was supposed to be executed, Julius Jones received the news that Governor Stitt of Oklahoma has commuted. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was among a number of advocates for Jones who were hoping for this result.
    Thursday, the day death row inmate Julius Jones was to be executed, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted his death sentence and Jones will now serve life in prison without the possibility for parole.

    This has been a case that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been involved with for a few years. The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has written letters to Governor Stitt, appeared in videos supporting Jones and consistently had the name Julius Jones on the back of his helmet as a show of support and constant reminder.

    Wednesday, Mayfield was emotional speaking on the issue as he feared that Jones could be executed.

    Mayfield is among a number of athletes with connection to the state of Oklahoma that have been speaking out on this case, hoping to save the life of Jones, who was convicted of the murder of Paul Howell on July 28th, 1999.

    Now that Jones' life has been spared, the cause has only really gotten started.

    The belief of Mayfield and countless others is not only that Jones should be spared the death penalty, but that he was innocent of the murder he was convicted. So while this is a hard fought victory for advocates of Jones, it would seemingly only be the first step.

    While getting Jones off death row was incredibly important, their ultimate goal is to have Jones receive a new trial with the hope that he would be exonerated of the crime. Unfortunately, that would not give Jones the years he's spent in prison, but it would give him back his name as well as his freedom.

