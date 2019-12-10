Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Juston Burris Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns defensive back Juston Burris has been voted the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner for 2019. The award is voted by the team for the player that most exemplifies courage, compassion, commitment and community.

Burris was with the Browns the final eight games of the 2018 season, had offseason shoulder surgery, was released by the Browns the week before the season started and then was brought back two days before the team took on the Los Angeles Rams. He not only played in that game but he recorded an interception.

Burris has been a role player much of this season, but roster decisions and injuries have forced him into starting at points and he's performed pretty well for himself. It stands out that a player that hasn't been with the team the whole season was voted to win this award by his teammates. When he found out he had won the award, Burris said of the honor:

“I’m humbled, very humbled. I’m thankful that my teammates thought of me in that light and that they see the hard work I put in to come back to be here to help this team win. I just want to say thank you to them and just for being there and helping me through everything that I went through. I really appreciate them for that.

As soon as I came back, they welcomed me with open arms. Any questions that I had, anything that I needed help with because maybe some things had changed, they were there to help me. I just appreciate them for showing me support and making me feel confident going into [the Rams] game that they trusted me to come in and do what I had to do to help the team.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith
1 0

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Combination of Wyatt Teller and Kendall Provided a Boost Sunday

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major setback the opening week of the season when Kendall Lamm suffered a knee injury. Returning for his first action against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamm and Wyatt Teller provided a boost to the team's offensive line performance.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Responds to Difficult Questions After a Win

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens had to answer a number of difficult questions despite the win against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the actions of his players, specifically Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham.

Baker Mayfield Trying Too Hard to Get the Ball to Odell Beckham

Pete Smith
0

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals provided the worst results this season as it relates to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield trying to get the ball to Odell Beckham. It's become a debilitating problem for the offense and is mostly on Mayfield.

John Dorsey, Browns Must Resolve Issues With Odell Beckham

Pete Smith
1 0

A report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has Odell Beckham complaining to opponents that he wants them to trade for him. The Cleveland Browns and specifically John Dorsey need to solve any issues with Beckham and get him on back on board, for his own sake.

From Top to Bottom, It's Been Difficult to Enjoy the Browns This Season

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have won four of their last five, including four at home. They are still alive for the playoffs, albeit barely. Nevertheless, this season has been incredibly difficult to enjoy anything about this season due to everything that has been going on with the team.

Odell Beckham Confirms One Report, Won't Talk About The Other After the Win Against the Bengals

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham fielded questions about the two reports that came out about him on Sunday. Beckham confirmed that he had been dealing with an injury since training camp, gave some insight into how difficult it is, but no definitive answer on what will happen with it. Of another report that he wants to be traded, he basically said he will no longer address it.

Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of their two matchups this season. The Browns aren't where they want to be, but this should be a game where they provide reason to believe in the team going into next season.

Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, giving defensive back Robert Jackson that designation to make the roster space to account for him. Njoku will be able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rapoport: Odell Beckham Has Sports Hernia, Which Would Explain A Lot

Pete Smith
0

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been dealing with a sports hernia this season, which will require surgery to repair. This would help explain much of what has been going on this season with him, the offense in general.