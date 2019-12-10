Cleveland Browns defensive back Juston Burris has been voted the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner for 2019. The award is voted by the team for the player that most exemplifies courage, compassion, commitment and community.

Burris was with the Browns the final eight games of the 2018 season, had offseason shoulder surgery, was released by the Browns the week before the season started and then was brought back two days before the team took on the Los Angeles Rams. He not only played in that game but he recorded an interception.

Burris has been a role player much of this season, but roster decisions and injuries have forced him into starting at points and he's performed pretty well for himself. It stands out that a player that hasn't been with the team the whole season was voted to win this award by his teammates. When he found out he had won the award, Burris said of the honor:

“I’m humbled, very humbled. I’m thankful that my teammates thought of me in that light and that they see the hard work I put in to come back to be here to help this team win. I just want to say thank you to them and just for being there and helping me through everything that I went through. I really appreciate them for that.

As soon as I came back, they welcomed me with open arms. Any questions that I had, anything that I needed help with because maybe some things had changed, they were there to help me. I just appreciate them for showing me support and making me feel confident going into [the Rams] game that they trusted me to come in and do what I had to do to help the team.”