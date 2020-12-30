Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Karl Joseph Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Karl Joseph on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday evening.
The Cleveland Browns have placed yet another player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This time it's safety Karl Joseph.

The Browns had already placed tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo on the list earlier in the day.

Multiple reports are saying that Bryant and Joseph are being labeled as close contacts and could be available for the game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers while Sendejo will be unavailable.

It might be good news that the Browns could have Joseph and Bryant back along with four receivers and linebacker Jacob Phillips, but the problem the Browns are finding themselves with is the ability to practice effectively.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, KhaDarel Hodge and Jacob Phillips will be back on Thursday, assuming they continue to test negative, but that is a total of seven players the Browns won't have when they practice on Wednesday.

It's also not exactly ideal for a rookie like Bryant to miss key practices before the regular season finale and might force the Browns to utilize David Njoku more.

Without Sendejo, the Browns will utilize Sheldrick Redwine and may need to have Tedric Thompson active for the first game this season. Meanwhile, the Browns hope to have Ronnie Harrison back for this game, but depending on his schedule, the team may be practicing Javonte Moffatt at strong safety.

The Browns have run into some real challenges at the worst possible time as they look to clear these hurdles and win a game to qualify for the postseason.

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
