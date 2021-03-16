Kendall Lamm Signs with Tennessee Titans

Former Cleveland Browns swing tackle Kendall Lamm has signed a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Kendall Lamm, who played swing tackle for the past two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to a deal with a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans for two years for $8.5 million according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Much of Lamm's first season with the Browns was snuffed out by a knee injury suffered under unusual circumstances, coincidentally against these same Tennessee Titans.. Starting left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking an opposing player.

Lamm had to go in and almost immediately wrenched up his knee with little, if any warm up, coming in cold from the sideline.

In his second year, Lamm came in and played as a substitute on a few occasions. Most notably, he stepped in at right tackle after Jack Conklin's hamstring tightened up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. After the first rep, which was ugly, he settled down and did a nice job against T.J. Watt.

He played left tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs after rookie Jedrick Wills suffered an injury, but would later suffer his own.

Lamm has been a starter as he played with the Houston Texans at right tackle and was the best of a questionable bunch protecting Deshaun Watson. As a result, he can be a valuable option as a swing man. The Browns had Chris Hubbard as their sixth man for most of the season, but were relieved to have Lamm when they needed him.

Lamm also caught a touchdown pass in 2020. It was also against his new team.

READ MORE: What's Next For the Browns in Free Agency?