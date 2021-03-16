Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Kendall Lamm Signs with Tennessee Titans

Former Cleveland Browns swing tackle Kendall Lamm has signed a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Author:
Publish date:

Kendall Lamm, who played swing tackle for the past two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to a deal with a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans for two years for $8.5 million according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Much of Lamm's first season with the Browns was snuffed out by a knee injury suffered under unusual circumstances, coincidentally against these same Tennessee Titans.. Starting left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking an opposing player.

Lamm had to go in and almost immediately wrenched up his knee with little, if any warm up, coming in cold from the sideline.

In his second year, Lamm came in and played as a substitute on a few occasions. Most notably, he stepped in at right tackle after Jack Conklin's hamstring tightened up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. After the first rep, which was ugly, he settled down and did a nice job against T.J. Watt.

He played left tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs after rookie Jedrick Wills suffered an injury, but would later suffer his own.

Lamm has been a starter as he played with the Houston Texans at right tackle and was the best of a questionable bunch protecting Deshaun Watson. As a result, he can be a valuable option as a swing man. The Browns had Chris Hubbard as their sixth man for most of the season, but were relieved to have Lamm when they needed him.

Lamm also caught a touchdown pass in 2020. It was also against his new team.

READ MORE: What's Next For the Browns in Free Agency?

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) celebrates his touchdown with offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Aab0077
News

Kendall Lamm Signs with Tennessee Titans

What’s next for GM Andrew Berry in Free Agency?
Featured Content

What’s next for GM Andrew Berry in Free Agency?

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back John Kelly (42) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Deal With John Johnson III per Reports

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Reportedly Showing Interest in John Johnson III

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Showing Interest in Trey Hendrickson per Report

9513B4CE-8999-49A7-9791-1CF82D10645C
News

Live Day One NFL Free Agency Tracker

Cleveland Browns Should Extend KhaDarel Hodge
News

Browns Place Tender on KhaDarel Hodge per Report

Why_the_Browns_Should_Sign_Jason_Verrett-604f704112102b4249b32be0_1_Mar_15_2021_14_40_00_poster
Featured Content

Why the Browns Should Sign Jason Verrett