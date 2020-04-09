BrownsDigest
Kevin Hanson's 5-Round Mock Draft Produces Mixed Results For Browns

Pete Smith

TheMMQB's Kevin Hanson came out with his 14th mock draft. This one features five rounds, but no trades. That includes five of the picks for the Cleveland Browns and in terms of positions, overall approach to this draft, Hanson gets it right. There are some great picks for what the Browns seem to be going for, but there's one almost 370 pound question mark that seems really unlikely.

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns signed right tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year deal in free agency, but there is still a huge need at left tackle. A mountain of a man at 6' 7" and 364 pounds with vines for arms (35 5/8"), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has unique movement skills for a man his size.

Nothing Hanson said is wrong. The problem is Becton is the least polished of any of the offensive tackles in terms of pass protection that are in consideration for the Browns and first and foremost, the Browns are trying to protect Baker Mayfield. The Browns certainly desire movement skills, but they don't necessarily need a bulldozer like Becton. Getting one wouldn't be a bad thing by any stretch, but it's not the focus.

Becton's stamina is a real question. If the Browns want to use tempo as a weapon, go into a higher speed offense a couple times per game, will Becton be able to keep up and maintain his effectiveness? And in that same vein, how will his joints hold up carrying that much weight over the course of a game, a season and career. Becton has a reasonably low body fat percentage, so he's not fat, but weight is weight and his feet and knees are taking a pounding. If his body can handle it, he can be an incredible tackle for years, but the risk for the Browns likely isn't worth the reward.

The fact Andrew Thomas of Georgia, the best pass protector in the draft, goes 14th in this mock draft is frustrating. That seems ideal for the Browns. Thomas is physically outstanding in his own right and has excellent movement skills for the running game. He just seems the far more likely selection. Becton is a tremendous prospect in terms of potential, but not a great fit for the Browns.

41. Cleveland Browns: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

This is a good fit and a great pick for the Browns. Winfield's athleticism and ferocity as a tackler combined with the ability to cause turnovers is attractive for what the Browns want to do on defense. He profiles as an excellent strong safety with some free safety ability. Winfield can play deep or play in the box. He's an impact tackler and extremely aggressive coming down hill.

Due to injuries he suffered in college that caused him to miss parts of two seasons, team doctors will need to sign off on Winfield. He needs to find a way to get to more passes and his hips are a question mark, but he is a great fit for a team that wants to run subpackages to stop the run and then put more athletes that can cover on the field to stop the pass.

74. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Brooks is a good-run stopping linebacker. He's a good athlete with size that fits what the Browns seem to want to do with their linebackers. Stop the run and get off the field. Brooks to this point has offered little, if anything, in pass coverage, so while the Browns will try to help him improve there, that's not what they want from him.

Put opposing teams in longer down and distance situations, so they can put their defensive personnel on the field with an emphasis on stopping the pass. That is where the Browns seem to be inclined to invest their assets; pass rushers and cover guys. The run stoppers are specialized for that exact purpose and are cheaper in terms of impact on the salary cap and draft capital.

Brooks still has room to improve when it comes to using his force impacting blocks to get to the ball carrier, but he can chase well and has shown the ability to be a terrific player in this facet of the game. A number of teams may not value Brooks simply because he is a pretty one-dimensional player at this point.

97. Cleveland Browns (via HOU): Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

Taylor is an interesting prospect. He's raw as a pass rusher with an NFL body and some athleticism that had pretty good production at Tennessee. And that could be attractive to the Browns as a fourth edge rusher as someone to develop. The hitch with Taylor is he's raw and 23 years old already, so it begs the question whether he's just simply not going to develop at this point.

The Browns were able to sign Adrian Clayborn to give them an excellent third defensive end, which means they don't need to draft another edge rusher if they don't love the value. And maybe they love Taylor, but there are better talents available on the board that fit bigger needs for the Browns.

Specifically, Devin Duvernay from Texas and Bryan Edwards from South Carolina are two wide receivers that go after Taylor in this mock. Duvernay seems ideal for this Browns offense and has significantly more ability to play now than Taylor and more upside. Edwards was excellent for South Carolina and there are some injury questions with him related to his foot, but he's a big, strong, fast receiver that can stretch the field and has some YAC ability. This seems like a missed opportunity.

115. Cleveland Browns: Larrell Murchison, IDL, North Carolina State

This is a great pick for the Browns with Murchison arguably offering more talent than Taylor and adding to a defensive tackle rotation that is already solid. Murchison would be a three-technique defensive tackle behind Sheldon Richardson with Larry Ogunjobi and Andrew Billings manning the nose.

Murchison is athletic, disruptive and has a knack for causing havoc in the backfield, which is deal with what they have coming off the edges. He can attack the quarterback and can rotate with Richardson or potentially play next to him in a pure passing situation, pinning their ears back and seeing who can get to the quarterback first.

If the Browns were to take Thomas instead of Becton and take Duvernay over Taylor, this draft would be a great haul. Overall, it's not bad and certainly headed in a direction that seems likely for the Browns in the draft. It's just incredibly difficult to foresee a scenario where the Browns take Becton.

