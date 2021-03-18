Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Kevin Johnson Signs With Titans

Former Cleveland Browns corner Kevin Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Not long after the Cleveland Browns agreed to a 4-year deal with slot corner Troy Hill, the team's slot corner in 2020 Kevin Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

This is Johnson's second stint in the AFC South as he started his career with the Houston Texans. Johnson signed a reasonably lucrative one-year deal with the Browns for 2020 that was worth $3.5 million with incentives that could reach $6 million.

Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in training camp and missed a couple games to start the season, but when he was healthy, he did a solid job in coverage, both in the slot and covering the boundary when Denzel Ward was injured.

The issue Johnson ran into was when it came to making tackles, which is part of the reason they would have made the move to Troy Hill.

Johnson was hoping to be able to use a productive 2020 season to get a longer term deal, be it with the Browns or elsewhere. He was healthy for the entire 2019 season with the Buffalo Bills, so back to back seasons missing minimal time could prove valuable.

Unfortunately, Johnson and the rest of the NFL is dealing with the results of the pandemic. Now he's on another one-year deal with the Titans as they try to replace the loss of multiple defensive backs from last year's team including Adoree Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Desmond King, who just announced he's signing with the Houston Texans.

The Titans is among the replacements along with Janoris Jenkins, who was signed after he was released by the New Orleans Saints.

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
