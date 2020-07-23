Kevin Stefanski Adds Familiar Face To Cleveland Browns Coaching Staff With Hiring Of Kevin Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns have added an offensive assistant to the team, as things have been quiet lately. Cleveland will be adding Kevin Rogers to the staff, who will be helping out on the offensive side of the football this coming season.

Rodgers was the Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach when current Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski was an assistant quarterbacks coach in Minnesota. Rodgers was with the Vikings from 2006 until 2011 when he left to be the offensive coordinator at Boston College. He would spend one year there before heading to Temple to be the assistant to the head coach. Rodgers then spent three years at William & Mary and has been out of coaching since 2016.

At the age of 68, Rodgers has been around the game of football for a long time, over 40 years to be exact. Really getting his career started as a graduate assistant in 1977 at Ohio State, Rodgers has also coached at Navy, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Minnesota. Rodgers has some familiarity with Stefanski from his Minnesota days and this move makes plenty of sense for Stefanski to bring him on the staff as an offensive assistant.

It’s no secret that Cleveland has the players and personnel to have a high scoring offense, all signs pointing toward that exactly being the plan. Adding another offensive assistant that has plenty of experience working with quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and offensive linemen. Cleveland has picked up an older football mind with a nice background in the game.