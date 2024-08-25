Kevin Stefanski Explains Decision To Rest Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson was expected to play in the Cleveland Browns third and final preseason game Saturday night. Then, suddenly, he wasn't expected to play.
After initially saying that Watson appearing in the Browns preseason finale last week, new information this week left head coach Kevin Stefanski changing his mind, and his plan. Despite the fact that Watson wanted to play, Stefanski explained the motives behind his decision not to expose Watson to any harm this preseason after a 37-33 loss to the Seahawks.
"Our guys are competitors and you always have to take in the information that comes in," he said. "He's played in the preseason before but just I felt like in this situation with the guys who are gonna be unavailable, just felt like it was best for him to rest."
Watson was limited at the team's final practice of training camp on Wednesday with what Stefanski described as "general arm soreness." The 28-year-old signal caller did take a normal amount of reaps at a closed practice the next day, before the team flew west to Seattle. Several days later, Stefanski said he "felt great," about the status of Watson's arm.
Stefanski isn't sweating the fact that Watson has only appeared in 12 games over his first two seasons with the Browns. Or that he didn't see any action in the preseason this year. As he spent this entire offseason recovering from a fractured glenoid and subsequent surgery in his throwing shoulder, Stefanski believes Watson is ready to go for Week 1.
"We've had a lot of time together as an offense as a teammate with this team," said Stefanski. "He's a winner, continues to win game for us. I'm excited for him. With all the work that he's put in I'm excited for him.