BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Kevin Stefanski On Hurdles Presented By COVID-19 Restrictions: "We Just Have To Find A Way"

Pete Smith

The 2020 season may ultimately be defined by a lack of preparation time and on-field practice reps for teams, especially those with new head coaches installing new systems. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about this hurdle in a conference call Wednesday along with his thoughts on the news that the scrimmage the team intended to have with the Green Bay Packers has been cancelled.

"In terms of the protocols, whatever the rules are, we'll play by the rules," Stefanski told reporters. "We're like every other team. We're all in the same boat and I think the message as always been and will continue to be 'We just have to find a way.'

I think to our players' credit, the way they're learning on these Zoom calls, to our coaches' credit, the way they're teaching. The workouts that the players are putting in and some of them are in their garages that have been retrofitted as gyms, they're just finding a way. And I think it's a great message that the players are living out live and in living color here, because that's the message we talk about during the week leaving up to a game. We are aware of the rules and we'll play by the rules just like the other 31 clubs."

The coaches are allowed in the building at this point, though only 100 people are allowed in an NFL facility at this point. Coach Stefanski is not requiring coaches be there. As he points out, the situation with players is unchanged at this point.

"Nothing's changed from a standpoint of how we're reaching our players, teaching the systems if you will. What we did with this building being open, we've made it optional for our coaches that are in town that want to come in and work from their office like me. 

But the guys that are getting their work done in their own home office or the guys that are out of town, we didn't feel the need for them to mandate they be here while the players aren't here."

When Stefanski was asked about what it's like being a first year head coach dealing with concerns over preventing the spread of COVID-19 and also the issues of social unrest, he described what it's like in the building now.

"The building, I would say is interesting. You know, there's some street signs and one way hallways and you wear your mask everywhere and you maintain social distance, but these are the protocols and this is to stay safe. This is to make sure that we have a safe environment for our staff, for our entire building, for our players. This is what's required and we're going to adhere to the protocols to the T."

On the second part of the question, Stefanski gave credit to those around him.

"I'm lucky. I have some really good people around me, so I'm fortunate that I can lean on people on staff, people in our front office, our players as we navigate some unique times."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

36 Browns Players, 3 Coaches, GM Sign Letter To Congress Aiming To End Qualified Immunity For Police Officers

The Players Coalition gathered 1,400 signatures across three major sports leagues for a letter they are sending to Congress that wants to end qualified immunity for police officers. Members of the Cleveland Browns added their names to the letter.

Pete Smith

by

AbolishQI

The Message Kevin Stefanski is Sending To Players: "Get In The Arena, We're All About Action"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach spoke quite about the state of the country, the dialogue with his players and activism by himself, the players and the organization.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Bring In Coaches Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

Through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, the Cleveland Browns will have six coaches from various backgrounds trying to learn and help them through training camp.

Pete Smith

Is The Browns Second Team Offensive Line As Good As The Bengals Starters?

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst offensive lines in 2019 and did little to improve it while the Cleveland Browns made massive improvements, which leaves their second team on a similar level as the Bengals first team.

Pete Smith

by

Josh G

Former Cleveland Browns Running Back Peyton Hillis Speaks Out On His Time In Northeast Ohio

Peyton Hillis was a fan favorite for a season in Cleveland. He enjoyed his time in a place where he played his best football, making some pretty nice statements.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Tweets GoFundMe For Cleveland Protester Who Loses Eye

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tweets out the link to a GoFundMe campaign for a man named John Sanders from Sandusky, Ohio that lost his eye protesting in Cleveland on May 30th.

Pete Smith

Hue Jackson Makes Comment About Baker Mayfield, Set to Release Book Next Year

Hue Jackson is back in the media with comments about Baker Mayfield that leave you thinking.

BrandonLittle

by

Torpedo8

ESPN Re-Drafted The NFL: Where Do The Cleveland Browns Stand?

No sports on at the moment, so outlets get creative. ESPN redrafted the entire NFL and Cleveland had an interesting draft. Some of their players ended up in some interesting spots as well.

BrandonLittle

The Lack of Equity in the NFL Mirrors Problems in Society

As both teams and players weigh in on the state of the country and race, the failures of the NFL on this front must not go unnoticed.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Denverkewl

Vic Fangio Comments Exemplify NFL's Continuing Failure On Race

In a conference call on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach in responding to a question proved himself ignorant of the racial issues that still exist in the NFL.

Pete Smith

by

DallasSteve