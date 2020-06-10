Kevin Stefanski On Hurdles Presented By COVID-19 Restrictions: "We Just Have To Find A Way"

The 2020 season may ultimately be defined by a lack of preparation time and on-field practice reps for teams, especially those with new head coaches installing new systems. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about this hurdle in a conference call Wednesday along with his thoughts on the news that the scrimmage the team intended to have with the Green Bay Packers has been cancelled.

"In terms of the protocols, whatever the rules are, we'll play by the rules," Stefanski told reporters. "We're like every other team. We're all in the same boat and I think the message as always been and will continue to be 'We just have to find a way.' I think to our players' credit, the way they're learning on these Zoom calls, to our coaches' credit, the way they're teaching. The workouts that the players are putting in and some of them are in their garages that have been retrofitted as gyms, they're just finding a way. And I think it's a great message that the players are living out live and in living color here, because that's the message we talk about during the week leaving up to a game. We are aware of the rules and we'll play by the rules just like the other 31 clubs."

The coaches are allowed in the building at this point, though only 100 people are allowed in an NFL facility at this point. Coach Stefanski is not requiring coaches be there. As he points out, the situation with players is unchanged at this point.

"Nothing's changed from a standpoint of how we're reaching our players, teaching the systems if you will. What we did with this building being open, we've made it optional for our coaches that are in town that want to come in and work from their office like me. But the guys that are getting their work done in their own home office or the guys that are out of town, we didn't feel the need for them to mandate they be here while the players aren't here."

When Stefanski was asked about what it's like being a first year head coach dealing with concerns over preventing the spread of COVID-19 and also the issues of social unrest, he described what it's like in the building now.

"The building, I would say is interesting. You know, there's some street signs and one way hallways and you wear your mask everywhere and you maintain social distance, but these are the protocols and this is to stay safe. This is to make sure that we have a safe environment for our staff, for our entire building, for our players. This is what's required and we're going to adhere to the protocols to the T."

On the second part of the question, Stefanski gave credit to those around him.