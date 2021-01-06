Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Stefanski's Focus Entirely On Steelers Despite Challenges

Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media for the first time since the news of his positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and his message was focused on beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Stefanski's message through the media on Wednesday to the Cleveland Browns and fans was an unwavering focus on finding a way to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, regardless of circumstance.

If not for the fact of knowing his diagnosis of COVID-19 beforehand, he certainly didn't act like he was worse for wear with his health or his situation. Somewhere, the Borg are taking note at just how high Stefanski has measured on their 'gets us' meter, focusing entirely on the collective team and their objectives, avoiding any credit at all costs.

Among the things Stefanski mentioned was rejecting the idea that the team was in his image, downplaying his role in the offense to reading plays off of a card and suggesting Alex Van Pelt is smarter than he is.

It was worth noting that in addition to his pragmatic view on why special teams coach Mike Priefer would be equipped to do the job, he has done it before when both of them were with the Minnesota Vikings. Stefanski also pointed out that Priefer works with the entire team through special teams, so he has a certain advantage in that sense.

From a pure gameday operation standpoint, Priefer has more time to think about bigger decisions like timeouts and challenges while Van Pelt and Joe Woods can focus on their respective units. It's just more logical from that sense, not overloading their coordinators when the team will be stretched thin from a coaching standpoint.

Not lacking for humanity as illustrated by his disappointment for a player like Joel Bitonio, who will miss the game as the longest tenured member of the team, Stefanski's steadfast message provides the team nowhere to go but forward. 

Regardless of the circumstances, their job remains the same and Stefanski understands that the Steelers aren't going to feel sorry for them. They are preparing to give them everything they have and should they prove successful, it will become another chapter in what has quickly become an incredible era of Cleveland Browns football. 

If nothing else, Stefanski has seized upon another opportunity to empower both his coaches and his players, which could pay dividends long after the results of Sunday's game.

Biggest Takeaway Halfway Through Cleveland Browns Season? Kevin Stefanski Can Coach
News

Stefanski's Focus Entirely On Steelers Despite Challenges

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills Also Cited For Drag Racing, Second Driver Along With Rashard Higgins

Sep 22, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns former player Clay Matthews Jr. attends the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clay Matthews Jr. Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rashard Higgins Cited For Drag Racing

J.C. Tretter wants to stay in Cleveland
News

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Says Browns Facility Could Be Closed Wednesday

Las Vegas Raiders Game Exposes Hard Reality of Cleveland Browns Defense - It Stinks
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns, Their Fans Get Raw Deal As a Result of COVID-19

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joel Bitonio, KhaDarel Hodge The Two Players That Tested Positive For COVID-19 Per Report

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
News

Kevin Stefanski, Drew Petzing, Jeff Howard, Two More Players With COVID-19 Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign CB Brian Allen From Bengals Practice Squad