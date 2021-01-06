Stefanski's Focus Entirely On Steelers Despite Challenges

Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media for the first time since the news of his positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and his message was focused on beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kevin Stefanski's message through the media on Wednesday to the Cleveland Browns and fans was an unwavering focus on finding a way to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, regardless of circumstance.

If not for the fact of knowing his diagnosis of COVID-19 beforehand, he certainly didn't act like he was worse for wear with his health or his situation. Somewhere, the Borg are taking note at just how high Stefanski has measured on their 'gets us' meter, focusing entirely on the collective team and their objectives, avoiding any credit at all costs.

Among the things Stefanski mentioned was rejecting the idea that the team was in his image, downplaying his role in the offense to reading plays off of a card and suggesting Alex Van Pelt is smarter than he is.

It was worth noting that in addition to his pragmatic view on why special teams coach Mike Priefer would be equipped to do the job, he has done it before when both of them were with the Minnesota Vikings. Stefanski also pointed out that Priefer works with the entire team through special teams, so he has a certain advantage in that sense.

From a pure gameday operation standpoint, Priefer has more time to think about bigger decisions like timeouts and challenges while Van Pelt and Joe Woods can focus on their respective units. It's just more logical from that sense, not overloading their coordinators when the team will be stretched thin from a coaching standpoint.

Not lacking for humanity as illustrated by his disappointment for a player like Joel Bitonio, who will miss the game as the longest tenured member of the team, Stefanski's steadfast message provides the team nowhere to go but forward.

Regardless of the circumstances, their job remains the same and Stefanski understands that the Steelers aren't going to feel sorry for them. They are preparing to give them everything they have and should they prove successful, it will become another chapter in what has quickly become an incredible era of Cleveland Browns football.

If nothing else, Stefanski has seized upon another opportunity to empower both his coaches and his players, which could pay dividends long after the results of Sunday's game.