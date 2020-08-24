SI.com
BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Among Those Who Received a False Positive COVID Test

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media Monday afternoon that he was one of the people who received a false positive COVID-19 test from one of the labs the NFL had been using.

Yesterday was a weird day, members of a few teams across the league were alerted of positive tests, that turned out to be false positives. Stefanski wasn’t happy with it at all, “I can laugh about it now, but truly it wasn’t fun to have that phone call very early in the morning and not get news that it was potentially an error until later”. Stefanski was one of 77 positive tests that came from the New Jersey lab site.

Stefanski was unable to coach Sunday’s practice since he did have a positive test at the time, so Joe Woods stepped in to takeover the practice. Stefanski was able to watch from his iPad, saying it was “pretty strange”. Able to get back to normal after a second negative test on Monday, things went back to the plan.

"I will tell you that our organization mobilized immediately. We got on top of it, followed the protocols and ultimately it was a fire drill, as it's been called, but it was great reminder that we have to trust our protocols and make sure we're doing everything the right way and prepared as always."

This doesn’t change the fact that Stefanski had to leave his home at four in the morning due to the false test, but everything worked out. Overall, the Browns seen 12 positive tests that turned out to be false positives. 

