SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Kevin Stefanski Will Call Plays For Browns Offense, Which Sort of Matters

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on his zoom call on Friday that he would be calling the plays this season.

There had been a discussion about potentially having Alex Van Pelt call them and they hadn't committed to anything to this point. Part of the reason Van Pelt isn't calling the plays is there was set to be an audition process in the preseason, but there was no preseason. As a result, Stefanski ultimately decided to go ahead and call them himself.

It matters in that there's always some element of individuality when it comes to play calling. Beyond that, Stefanski has done it, calling the plays last year as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

It's not that big of a deal, because the Browns have been pretty open about their intent to have a collaborative process. Not only will Van Pelt be part of crafting the game plan, but he will be on a headset advising Stefanski on play calling and working on what to do on future drives while Stefanski is operating as a head coach when the defense or special teams units are on the field.

They will also have a coach, likely Ryan Cordell, who will be providing Stefanski data that is relevant depending on the situation. That's already three people that be at least be involved in the play calling process, so while Stefanski will be the person making those final decisions, it's still going to be heavily influenced by a collaborative process.

This stands in stark contrast to the dysfunction the Browns had in 2019 under Freddie Kitchens. Despite Todd Monken working hard to create game plans and scripts, which were incredibly successful much of the season, Kitchens would go off script and call plays, sometimes even calling plays the team hadn't practiced.

The results were a discombobulated offense that never had an identity or a lane they could go back to when they struggled. Yes, giving the ball to Nick Chubb was successful, but even how they did that was more confusing and disjointed than it needed to be a times.

Players have heard the voice of both Stefanski and Van Pelt calling plays, so it's not a landmark decision from their standpoint. It's entirely about being put in the best position to succeed and executing.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Showed NFL Shouldn't Have Fans In the Stands This Season

Anything that happened in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans was overshadowed by the embarrassing behavior by a portion of fans before the game, booing players calling for unity and equality.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Rule Out Two Corners, Offensive Tackle For Ravens

Friday, the Cleveland Browns ruled out a pair of their corners in Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson to play against the Baltimore Ravens as well as backup tackle Chris Hubbard.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Ravens

When the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens this week, there are areas on both sides of the ball the Browns can try to exploit to win this game.

Pete Smith

If Cleveland Browns Pull Upset Sunday it Could go a Long Way

Sunday the Cleveland Browns have a chance to get the season off on the right foot. A win against Baltimore could spring momentum to starting the season with a few wins.

BrandonLittle

Browns, Ravens Running Backs Face Off In Featured Fantasy Matchup

In a featured matchup for running backs in fantasy, the Cleveland Browns led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt take on the Baltimore Ravens led by Mark Ingram.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Special Teams Thoughts Headed Into Season

The Cleveland Browns had effective coverage units in 2019 and they are bringing back almost everyone from those units, but have added a punt returner, which ups the expectations for this group.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign T Greg Senat, RB John Kelly to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns rounded out their practice squad of 16 players by adding offensive tackle Greg Senat and reportedly running back John Kelly.

Pete Smith

Browns and Kareem Hunt Finalize Two-Year Extension

As first mentioned by Jarraud Powers on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns and Kareem Hunt have officially come to an agreement on a two-year extension that will begin in 2021.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Defensive Thoughts Headed Into Season

Heading into the season, the Cleveland Browns defense was always going to be an evolving unit, but they have elite talent at key positions which could help cover up for a number of flaws.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Offensive Thoughts Headed Into Season

The Cleveland Browns have what appears to be their roster headed to take on the Baltimore Ravens and the offense is really talented. Thoughts on this group as they head into the season.

Pete Smith