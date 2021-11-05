Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kevin Stefanski: ‘We’re Moving on… Have to Move on’

    Kevin Stefanski addressed the release of Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday afternoon.
    Author:

    As it is already known the Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, marking the end of a match that just did not work. Beckham Jr. and the Browns were never able to really work outside of a couple nice performances. It was best for everyone that the marriage seen a divorce.

    On Friday afternoon Kevin Stefanski addressed the media for the first time following the release of the wide receiver.

    “We’re moving on and we have to move on. It's disappointing. Unfortunate how it all went down. I wish him well,” Stefanski said.

    Cleveland’s coach was not all that hoot with himself. He hinted that he believed he did not get the most out of Beckham Jr, though he really wanted too and he really wanted it to work.

    Read More

    “My job is to get the most out of my players. It’s always disappointing when I can’t do that”.

    Whether it was truly a coaches fault, a quarterbacks fault or the players fault - the end result had to happen. Beckham Jr. became toxic for the team and the offense. The numbers support that the offense and Baker Mayfield move better without the former all-pro caliber player. Yes, it is crazy.

    Weird enough, Beckham Jr. and his head coach have not spoke since the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. “Haven’t spoken to him. … I will reach out at some point,” Stefanski said.

    The team is on-to Cincinnati in what feels like a game that the Browns really need. Currently, Cleveland is 4-4 and does not want to fall back under .500. With all of the drama circulating the last week, the team needs a win the most right now.

    “A win will galvanize this team. … we have to find a way to get a win,” Stefanski spoke.

    That is true. In the NFL a win seems to put most problems to bed, or at least silence them for the time being. A win in southern Ohio on Sunday would mark well for the Browns. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Kevin Stefanski: ‘We’re Moving on… Have to Move on’

    21 seconds ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates the team s fumble recovery against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designating DB M.J. Stewart to Return from IR

    1 hour ago
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
    News

    Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. Come to Agreement to Facilitate his Release

    2 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    What's Happening with Beckham, Why the Browns are doing it

    4 hours ago
    andrew berry
    Featured Content

    Odell Beckham Jr. Situation Positive Reflection on Browns Regime

    4 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns Answering the Complicated Odell Beckham Question
    News

    Report: Browns Officially Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr. Today

    5 hours ago
    Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Offense is 'Free': What that Means and Where this can go

    Nov 4, 2021
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a touchdown on a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (not pictured) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Sign FB Johnny Stanton to Practice Squad

    Nov 4, 2021