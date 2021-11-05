Kevin Stefanski: ‘We’re Moving on… Have to Move on’

As it is already known the Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, marking the end of a match that just did not work. Beckham Jr. and the Browns were never able to really work outside of a couple nice performances. It was best for everyone that the marriage seen a divorce.

On Friday afternoon Kevin Stefanski addressed the media for the first time following the release of the wide receiver.

“We’re moving on and we have to move on. It's disappointing. Unfortunate how it all went down. I wish him well,” Stefanski said.

Cleveland’s coach was not all that hoot with himself. He hinted that he believed he did not get the most out of Beckham Jr, though he really wanted too and he really wanted it to work.

“My job is to get the most out of my players. It’s always disappointing when I can’t do that”.

Whether it was truly a coaches fault, a quarterbacks fault or the players fault - the end result had to happen. Beckham Jr. became toxic for the team and the offense. The numbers support that the offense and Baker Mayfield move better without the former all-pro caliber player. Yes, it is crazy.

Weird enough, Beckham Jr. and his head coach have not spoke since the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. “Haven’t spoken to him. … I will reach out at some point,” Stefanski said.

The team is on-to Cincinnati in what feels like a game that the Browns really need. Currently, Cleveland is 4-4 and does not want to fall back under .500. With all of the drama circulating the last week, the team needs a win the most right now.

“A win will galvanize this team. … we have to find a way to get a win,” Stefanski spoke.

That is true. In the NFL a win seems to put most problems to bed, or at least silence them for the time being. A win in southern Ohio on Sunday would mark well for the Browns.

