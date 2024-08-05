Key Browns Defensive Player Leaves Practice On Cart After Apparent Knee Injury
The bumps and bruises are piling up for the Browns at training camp.
Veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith became the latest player to leave practice due to an injury during the Browns ninth practice of training camp on Monday. Smith suffered an undisclosed injury during goal line work late in the session and wound up being taken inside on the medical cart. For what it's worth he was not placed on the back of the cart but instead sat down in the passenger seat but seemed to be holding his left knee.
Smith was in and out of the goal line session of practice as the team rotated through the first, second and third team on both sides of the ball. In the final play Smith participated he appeared to ease up on a potential sack of quarterback Deshaun Watson. By the end of the play, Smith was then seen on the ground favoring his knee before being attended to by trainers.
The team has not provided any immediate updates on the severity of the injury. Fellow defensive lineman Sam Kamara also had to leave practice with an undisclosed injury. Kamara was seen walking off the field with a member of the team's training staff.