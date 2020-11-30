KhaDarel Hodge: ‘I don't look at the Titans like a super team. They can get beat like anybody else’

KhaDarel Hodge stock continues to trend up for the Cleveland Browns and his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars did nothing besides help the case. In Cleveland’s 27-25 win over the Jaguars, Hodge had three catches for 31 yards.

Those numbers will not blow you out of the water, but each play he made was timely. A tough catch on the sideline on fourth down was potentially the biggest play of the game for the Browns. Hodge took full advantage of his three targets, bringing in each one of them. Hodge has solidified his spot as an important piece to the Browns short listed wideout rotation.

Hodge has almost became what Rashard Higgins was for Baker Mayfield during Mayfield’s rookie season. A security blanket to go to when something needs to happen.

Hodge on that chemistry: "Just me being open and being in the right spot at the right time"

Hodge will need to continue to make big plays for the Browns, his role is sure to grow bigger. Jarvis Landry’s style of play has seemingly rubbed off on Hodge, as he says his self.

Hodge on playing with Jarvis Landry, “it continues to rub off on you” and “you’ve got to step your game up”

Hodge has some confidence to him, he does everything right out on the field and takes part in the little things. A good blocker from the wideout position and will play anywhere the team needs him. His confidence is only going up when the Browns travel to Tennessee to take on a very good football team.

"I don't look at the Titans like a super team. They can get beat like anybody else.''

KhaDarel Hodge sees something in this team. He thinks Cleveland has what it takes to make a run late in the season due to the coaching and the talent on the roster. Hodge made a trip to the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, not many players on Cleveland’s roster know what that is like. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the year can effect Hodge’s future with Cleveland.