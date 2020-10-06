SI.com
BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Place Wide Receiver KhaDarel Hodge on IR

BrandonLittle

KhaDarel Hodge left the game against the Dallas Cowboys before it even started. Hodge was hurt in pregame warmups with a hamstring injury. Warming up he likely tweaked the hamstring, no exact word there yet.

Cleveland has placed Hodge on the IR, the IR used to be a nail in the coffin, meaning you wouldn’t play again that season most of the time. Starting this season players only have to stay on the injured reserve for three week, which is really a breath of fresh air and allows a lot of flexibility within a team.

Hodge has a couple nice catches so far for this offense. Through three games Hodge has totaled three catches for 51 yards. Not a ton, but Cleveland doesn’t trot out multiple receivers often, hardly ever. Hodge has been playing as the third receiver for the Browns. Hodge is also a player that can impact on special teams as a gunner.

Luckily for Cleveland, Donovan Peoples-Jones was active already on Sunday because he was slated to return punts and kicks. With Hodge unable to go the team turned to Peoples-Jones to get some snaps in at wideout. Stefanski used him in motion a couple of times and his blocking was rather impressive.

Cleveland opted to bring back Rashard Higgins this season, he’s done just about nothing however. Likely see him active as another body at wideout, he could even take some snaps. Baker Mayfield and Higgins once had a good chemistry, maybe they can reconnect on that a time or two with increased opportunity. 

