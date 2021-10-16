Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Browns game

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their head coach against the Cleveland Browns.

The Arizona Cardinals have been dealing with COVID-19 issues over the past week, and those issues were apparently not limited to the players, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for the virus and will not coach on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

This leaves the Cardinals without their head coach and their playcaller, and the team doesn't quite have the proven support staff that the Browns did when Kevin Stefanski was forced to miss last year's wildcard victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Filling in for Kingsbury will be defensive coordinator (and former Denver Broncos head coach) Vance Joseph, as well as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rogers.

As for who will be calling plays, that remains up in the air. It's entirely possible that the Browns will see a good amount of no-huddle so that quarterback Kyler Murray can run the offense. Cardinals operate in the no-huddle a good part of the time, amongst the highest in the league.

The Browns will be without Malcolm Smith on defense, and perhaps more key players, so the unit will be stressed for the second week in a row. The Cardinals offense is fast and dynamic, and it will be up to defensive coordinator Joe Woods to come up with creative ways to slow down the offense and get his group off the field.

Cleveland knows what it's like to play without your head coach. Hopefully they'll be able to exploit that advantage on Sunday and deal the Cardinals their first loss of the season.