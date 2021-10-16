    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Browns game

    The Arizona Cardinals will be without their head coach against the Cleveland Browns.
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals have been dealing with COVID-19 issues over the past week, and those issues were apparently not limited to the players, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for the virus and will not coach on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

    This leaves the Cardinals without their head coach and their playcaller, and the team doesn't quite have the proven support staff that the Browns did when Kevin Stefanski was forced to miss last year's wildcard victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Filling in for Kingsbury will be defensive coordinator (and former Denver Broncos head coach) Vance Joseph, as well as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rogers.

    As for who will be calling plays, that remains up in the air. It's entirely possible that the Browns will see a good amount of no-huddle so that quarterback Kyler Murray can run the offense. Cardinals operate in the no-huddle a good part of the time, amongst the highest in the league.

    The Browns will be without Malcolm Smith on defense, and perhaps more key players, so the unit will be stressed for the second week in a row. The Cardinals offense is fast and dynamic, and it will be up to defensive coordinator Joe Woods to come up with creative ways to slow down the offense and get his group off the field.

    Cleveland knows what it's like to play without your head coach. Hopefully they'll be able to exploit that advantage on Sunday and deal the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

    740CB3FD-FF2F-4814-B100-CD1A0BAA2940
    News

    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Browns game

    just now
    Cleveland Browns, Running Back Nick Chubb Agree to 3-year Extension
    News

    Browns Rule Out RB Nick Chubb, LB Malcolm Smith For Cardinals

    9 hours ago
    Browns Jarvis Landry catches a pass as NY Giants' James Bradberry defends during a joint practice on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 20 16
    Featured Content

    How Much did Browns Miss Jarvis Landry?

    10 hours ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Acquire Zach Ertz Ahead of Browns Matchup

    11 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designate Jarvis Landry to Return From IR

    12 hours ago
    Browns digest
    Podcasts

    Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 21: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals

    12 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reaches for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett has a Quarterback Cemetery in his Front Yard

    Oct 14, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) moves out to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Cardinals Present Similar Challenges, Opportunities as Chargers

    Oct 14, 2021