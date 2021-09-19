Jarvis Landry Ruled Out Against Houston Texans

Jarvis Landry will not return for the Cleveland Browns today against the Houston Texans after being ruled out with a knee injury. Landry exited the game on the first offensive drive for Cleveland. Landry was tackled a bit awkwardly after he made a catch and immediately grimaced as he went down.

Immediately after Landry went to the sideline he was greeted by teammate and best friend Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham talked to Landry and could be seen saying a prayer on one knee for his teammate. Beckham Jr., obviously someone who knows what comes with injuries - can relate well. Beckham Jr. is working back from a knee injury himself.

Landry was made questionable to return until he was ruled out after halftime. Being ruled questionable to return may be a sign that the injury isn’t significant, but no sure word yet. Landry is as tough as they come and doesn’t miss games, so something is obviously up there. Maybe this is a team move as a precaution.

After the game we will know more and Kevin Stefanski will give a potential update if he has one available to him. It may be until the week that there is a definite word on the injury.