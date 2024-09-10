Las Vegas Raiders Could Target Stealing Cleveland Browns Star
The Cleveland Browns were forced to play without offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and they also had to play without Jack Conklin in Week 1. As fans well know, it didn't go well.
All game long, the Dallas Cowboys put pressure on Deshaun Watson and blew up play after play. It was very clear just how important both players were to the Browns' offense.
Wills has not been the same since his impressive rookie season. He has struggled with injury issues that have somewhat derailed his career so far. Now, he's facing hitting free agency next offseason.
Keeping that in mind, there is another AFC team who is being urged to swoop in and steal him away from Cleveland.
Bleacher Report has urged the Las Vegas Raiders to target Wills in free agency next offseason.
"Jedrick Wills Jr. has offered the Browns diminishing returns since a promising rookie campaign. He has battled injuries and inconsistencies that don't make it a sure thing that he'll be back in Cleveland next season. Wills could still provide value to a team in search of a right tackle. He played on the right side at Alabama and made the switch to the left side after the Browns took him with the first-round pick. The Raiders could be looking to upgrade at the position if Thayer Munford doesn't show he can be the starter. Perhaps a return to his collegiate position could boost Wills' performance."
On the outside looking in, Wills would be a very intriguing pickup for the Raiders. They definitely make sense as a potential suitor for him next offseason.
However, the Browns would be wise to try to keep him. Obviously, he'll need to get healthy and stay healthy this season, but when he's on the field he makes a positive impact for the team.
Hopefully, Cleveland will see him back on the field at some point in the near future. His absence was felt greatly by the Browns in Week 1.
If he's unable to stay on the field next year, there may be a chance that Cleveland lets him walk next season. It would be much better if he can return and become the dominant offensive line force that he has shown flashes of being throughout his career.