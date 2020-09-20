SI.com
NFL Stars Going Down All Over The League

BrandonLittle

At the moment, only the 1 o’clock games are the ones that have been started so far today. With that being said, the league has seen more injuries already than they do in multiple weeks. This started on Thursday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals losing CJ Uzomah for the year.

Stars, young players and vets are going down all around the league at a high rate. Many believe this is the happenings of having no preseason. Preseason gives players more time to get in shape, get those first few bumps and bruises and just to get game ready. That did not happen this year.

Since then, Drew Lock has been ruled out and Barkley is having tests done on his knee. Not good for the league at all. Jeff Driskel came in for the Denver Broncos, not something you want when Lock is in an important developmental stage. Rookie Jerry Jeudy took a big hit, probable to return however. 

We will continue to update this thread with any injuries that occur throughout the day, at this rate, it could get lengthy. It will be interesting to see the severity from some of these injuries when it is known. 

