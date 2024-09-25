NFC Team Named Trade Suitor For Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a dreadful 1-2 start, so trade whispers are beginning to grow around wide receiver Amari Cooper.
After all, Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the Browns opted not to give him a contract extension during the offseason.
Cleveland has until the Nov. 5 trade deadline to decide what to do with Cooper, but if things don't turn around, it may be best for the Browns to recoup some assets for the star pass-catcher.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has identified a team that may push to acquire Cooper: the Los Angeles Rams.
Going into 2024, the Rams seemed fairly set at the wide receiver position with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp occupying the top two spots on the depth chart.
However, Nacua is out for a while with a knee injury, and Kupp is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that is keeping him sidelined.
If Los Angeles wants to salvage its season, it may have to try and swing a deal for another wide out, and Cooper may ultimately be the best one available.
Cooper actually didn't get off to a great start over the first two weeks of the campaign, but he bounced back with a strong effort against the New York Giants last Sunday, logging seven catches for 86 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
On the season overall, the 30-year-old has totaled 12 catches for 113 yards.
Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five scores.