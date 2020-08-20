Mack Wilson Could Miss 6 to 8 Weeks If He Doesn't Require Surgery

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson really wants to avoid having surgery on his hyper-extended knee (who can blame him?). It won't be clear what he will need to have a healthy recovery until the swelling does down, but avoiding surgery could mean missing six to eight weeks as opposed to the entire season, per a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

In the mean time, Wilson is seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who works with the Alabama football program as well as the professional football team that is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Wilson played at Alabama, so there is a connection as to why he would seek out Andrews. Beyond the fact Andrews is not connected to the Browns and ensures an unbiased medical opinion, he's obviously one of the most well known orthopedic surgeons.

And since Wilson is waiting for the swelling to go down before he could even have surgery, he's not losing anything by seeking an outside opinion. The goal is to find the best course of treatment that enables Wilson to have a full recovery, so he can have the best chance to enjoy a successful career.

The Browns currently have an open roster spot and to this point have not added any additional linebacker help.

In the mean time, Wilson is trying to put the best face on the situation he can, declaring that he will be back and better than ever, regardless of the diagnosis. The Browns, already holding an open competition at linebacker, now have one less option to play there as they try to figure out who will start against the Baltimore Ravens week one of the season.