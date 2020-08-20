SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Mack Wilson Could Miss 6 to 8 Weeks If He Doesn't Require Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson really wants to avoid having surgery on his hyper-extended knee (who can blame him?). It won't be clear what he will need to have a healthy recovery until the swelling does down, but avoiding surgery could mean missing six to eight weeks as opposed to the entire season, per a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

In the mean time, Wilson is seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who works with the Alabama football program as well as the professional football team that is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Wilson played at Alabama, so there is a connection as to why he would seek out Andrews. Beyond the fact Andrews is not connected to the Browns and ensures an unbiased medical opinion, he's obviously one of the most well known orthopedic surgeons.

And since Wilson is waiting for the swelling to go down before he could even have surgery, he's not losing anything by seeking an outside opinion. The goal is to find the best course of treatment that enables Wilson to have a full recovery, so he can have the best chance to enjoy a successful career.

The Browns currently have an open roster spot and to this point have not added any additional linebacker help. 

In the mean time, Wilson is trying to put the best face on the situation he can, declaring that he will be back and better than ever, regardless of the diagnosis. The Browns, already holding an open competition at linebacker, now have one less option to play there as they try to figure out who will start against the Baltimore Ravens week one of the season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Thoughts After Two Padded Practices: One Rookie Looks Good Early

With two padded practices complete, the Cleveland Browns have unfortunately had two injuries. They've also been able to get a lot done and some trends are starting to develop.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Had Visits From Multiple Players Today, Including Four Kickers

Depth at some positions is shorter than others for the Cleveland Browns, they brought in multiple players Wednesday afternoon for workouts and visits.

BrandonLittle

Greedy Williams on Jim Rome: "I Love The Scheme"

Greedy Williams was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and discussed topics including the disappointment last year, the scheme under defensive coordinator Joe Woods, his teammates in the secondary and how he gives back to the people of Louisiana.

Pete Smith

David Njoku Continues to Learn Business Side of NFL The Hard Way, But Browns Want Him

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku had an awkward conference call despite knowing it was coming for a month as he continues to struggle with the business side of the NFL. Nevertheless, the Browns have every intention of keeping him.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Linebacker Mack Wilson Carted Off With Apparent Leg Injury

Cleveland is facing perhaps a serious injury with Mack Wilson carter off the field with a leg injury.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Nick Chubb Placed In Concussion Protocol, Kevin Stefanski Unhappy With Mack Wilson Hit

Mack Wilson laid a high hit in Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb yesterday that has left Chubb in the concussion protocol.

BrandonLittle

Stefanski's First Padded Practice Sees Chubb Leaves With Possible Concussion

The Cleveland Browns had their first padded practice on Monday and it saw running back Nick Chubb leave with a potential concussion.

Pete Smith

AFC North Teams Already Dealing With Injuries

The AFC North is already dealing with injuries with a few players already likely to miss the season including for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The Cleveland Browns are missing a few guys. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been injury free to this point.

Pete Smith

Bengals Suffer Blow to Secondary, Lose Trae Waynes to Torn Pec

Per reports from Tom Pelissaro and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati Bengals corner Trae Waynes suffered a torn pec and will miss most of the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: First Weekend of Practices

Both Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns and ownership had interesting things to say on respective conference calls and the team took the practice field for their two practices in just shells this week.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle