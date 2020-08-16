Mack Wilson On Nick Chubb: “I Say He’s The Best Running Back In The League”

Mack Wilson is one of few returning linebackers for the Cleveland Browns. A player that is hoping to have a strong second year and leave his mark out on the gridiron. Wilson met with media and had high praise for one of his teammates. Even though they are on opposites sides of the ball, Wilson says what many have thought.

Wilson knows as well as anyone with just how good Nick Chubb is. The linebacker has to go up against Chubb in practice nearly every day, which doesn’t sound all that appealing of a time.

“I say he's the best RB in league. There are a lot of things Chubb does that a lot of RBs don't. He runs hard and he can do everything.”

High praise from one professional athlete to the other. Many analysts have Chubb as one of the best in the game, heading into just his third season. Chubb was second in the league in rushing yards last season and probably would have easily had it if it was not for play calling shifting at times. Chubb carries the ball at five yards a carry and runs as hard as any of them.

Wilson has been active of late, letting critics know that he hears them talking about the Browns linebacker room. He hopes to let their game do the talking for that group very shortly. The second year linebacker didn’t shy away from saying that his teammate is simply the best running back in the league, however.