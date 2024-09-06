Major Network Host Reveals Bold Cleveland Browns Prediction For 2024
On paper the Cleveland Browns boast one of the best rosters in football heading into the 2024 season. Whether or not they can be a true title contender, however, falls largely on the lap of star quarterback Deshaun Watson and how he performs in his third year with the franchise.
At least one major network radio host has faith that Watson will deliver this season. Evan Cohen of ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike Radio" dropped his official Super Bowl prediction on Friday's show and stunned his co-hosts when he revealed he was picking the Browns to represent the AFC in the big game. So much so that there was a long pause after he shared that Cleveland was part of his Super Bowl matchup.
"You gotta beat the crap out of the Chiefs, you gotta keep [Patrick] Mahomes off the field," Cohen explained. "You gotta have a really good defense that can attack him and that can cover receivers. The Cleveland Browns when healthy have an awesome offensive line. The Cleveland Browns when healthy have awesome running backs. The Cleveland Browns only need average quarterback play."
"I don't know why I keep coming back to this: I think the Cleveland Browns are the one team that could actually take the Chiefs out."
While Kansas City seeks the NFL's first-ever Super Bowl three-peat with Mahomes and company, toppling them will be easier said than done. That said, the Browns have certainly constructed a roster that could compete with the reigning champions – to Cohen's point – when they're healthy.
Once again, it all comes down to how well Watson plays in a new offense that the Browns have built for him, with influences from new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. In Cohen's eyes though, even if average QB play could get the job done.
If the Browns and Chiefs are on a playoff collision course, Cohen and NFL fans will get a preview of the matchup when the two teams meet in Cleveland in Week 15, on Dec. 15.