Major Outlet Predicts Bounce Back Season For Browns QB Deshaun Watson
There may not be a player in the NFL with more to prove in 2024 than Deshaun Watson.
Since being acquired by the Browns via a blockbuster trade with Houston back in 2022, the 28-year-old has appeared in just 12 games for Cleveland due to suspension and injury. He's thrown for just 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while posting a sub-60 completion percentage.
For Watson it's hardly been the fresh start he'd hoped for. For the Browns, it's hardly been the production they thought they were getting when they sent three first-round picks to Houston.
His third year with the franchise is more important than ever. And while there are plenty of people doubting whether or not he'll ever get back to being a top 10 QB in football, one major outlet thinks he'll finally deliver the season Browns fans have been hoping for.
Spots Illustrated's Conor Orr recently wrote a piece listing 100 bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season and projected a big season for Cleveland's signal caller. His bold prediction for Watson: 32 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing TDs.
Orr's explanation:
Speaking of the Browns, this is the year we’ll get the on-field season we’ve expected from Deshaun Watson since his arrival in Cleveland. Despite the team bolstering its roster with two veteran quarterbacks who both have a heap of starting experience (Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley), and jettisoning Joe Flacco to prevent fan sentiment from railroading Watson’s comeback, Watson will be able to piece himself together after offseason shoulder surgery and have the season that some who still root for the team have hoped for.
While he may not have made any predictions regarding Watson's passing yards or interception totals, those touchdown figures will certainly get Browns fans excited. It's safe to say if Watson is able to achieve those marks Cleveland would finally start to see the return on their investment.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry has done everything he can to ensure Watson is successful this fall. With additions like wideout Jerry Jeudy, running backs D'Onta Foreman and third-round pick, guard Zak Zinter, Berry has bolstered the offense with plenty of weapons and depth. Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski is hard at work with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey building an offense that best fits Watson's skillset.
If it all comes together, it won't only be a memorable season for Watson on an individual level, but also for the entire franchise.