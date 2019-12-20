BrownsMaven
Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was just voted to the Pro Bowl, may require hip surgery after the season, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Currently leading the team with 74 receptions for 1,108 yards, one of Landry's best seasons of his career, he has been dealing with the issue since before the season.

As with Odell Beckham, both players have been unwilling to get into specifics on the nature of their injuries, have both been dealing with them since the summer and both could require procedures to repair them in the coming offseason.

Baker Mayfield raised the question of how Beckham's situation could've been treated before the season and it seems like Landry's issue raises a similar one. Without knowing the specifics of the injuries, it's difficult to know exactly what what might be required to fix them or the respective timelines for those injuries, but it's natural to wonder if they'd been treated when they initially happened, would they have been able to return healthy for the vast majority of the season.

It's not a question of toughness as both have been willing to play through pain without making excuses. It's more a question of strategy in treatment. Obviously, Landry has been far more effective in his second season with the Browns while Beckham has had far more difficulty. These are questions that are unlikely to be answered in a time frame that will matter, but in a season full of curious decisions, it just adds injury to insult.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Report: If Browns Allow Joe Schobert To Walk, Denver Broncos Could Be Interested

BrandonLittle

If Cleveland Browns can’t keep Joe Schobert, the Denver Broncos will try to swoop in and sign the stud linebacker.

Jarvis Landry Strenuously Objects to Silver Report: Don't Try To Slander My Name

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry came out with a strong denial about the reports from Mike Silver of NFL Network that he told the Arizona Cardinals sideline to "come get me" during their game on Sunday.

Odell Beckham on Cleveland Browns, This Time Louder For Those In The Back: I'll Be Here

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham addressed his situation with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, again, to the media. He was more forceful this time as to avoid being accused of being vague.