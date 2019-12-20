Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was just voted to the Pro Bowl, may require hip surgery after the season, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Currently leading the team with 74 receptions for 1,108 yards, one of Landry's best seasons of his career, he has been dealing with the issue since before the season.

As with Odell Beckham, both players have been unwilling to get into specifics on the nature of their injuries, have both been dealing with them since the summer and both could require procedures to repair them in the coming offseason.

Baker Mayfield raised the question of how Beckham's situation could've been treated before the season and it seems like Landry's issue raises a similar one. Without knowing the specifics of the injuries, it's difficult to know exactly what what might be required to fix them or the respective timelines for those injuries, but it's natural to wonder if they'd been treated when they initially happened, would they have been able to return healthy for the vast majority of the season.

It's not a question of toughness as both have been willing to play through pain without making excuses. It's more a question of strategy in treatment. Obviously, Landry has been far more effective in his second season with the Browns while Beckham has had far more difficulty. These are questions that are unlikely to be answered in a time frame that will matter, but in a season full of curious decisions, it just adds injury to insult.