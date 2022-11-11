Matchups to key in on Between Browns and Dolphins

In week 10 the Cleveland Browns need to go on the road and beat the Miami Dolphins. It would make up nicely for earlier games the Browns dropped that they probably should have one. It will be no easy task as the Dolphins hoist a high-powered offense that can put up a lot of points.

The 3-5 Browns need to grab another win or two to have any realistic shot at fighting for the playoffs with Deshaun Watson under center. Here are some matchups to watch as they attempt to do that.

Denzel Ward against Tyreek Hill

Guarding Hill should never be a one-man job and his season to this point proves that. Hill easily leads the NFL with 1,104 yards and is on pace to challenge records. Ward should be back for the Browns this week and he should get the draw with Hill.

The Browns will likely use safety and inside help a ton with Hill. He likes to get to the middle of the field, catch the ball, then make you pay from there. Cleveland needs to slow him down from getting the ball, slow the damage or run after the catch.

This will be no easy task for Ward, who has struggled this season before missing multiple games with a concussion. If there’s a game he wants to prove he deserves his huge contract, perhaps it’s this one.

Myles Garrett against Terron Armstead

Iron sharpens iron and this is an example. Garrett is one of the games very best at rushing the passer, but he will be working against one of the league’s best tackles in Armstead.

Armstead has done his job at a high level for a long time. Garrett should flip sides some, something he’s done more of lately, especially against a left-handed quarterback. But when Garrett is lining up over Armstead, it’ll be something to watch from the snap.

Miami gets the ball out very quickly with Tua Tagovailoa, he does not get sacked often. Garrett is entering the game with 7.5 sacks, he’s going to need to make a play or two for the Browns to win this one.

John Johnson III and Grant Delpit against the middle of defense

The safety play has been better for the Browns over the last couple of weeks. That’s nice until you see Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle up next. Cleveland is going to need Johnson and Delpit to play sound games against Miami, who can break the top off a defense.

Tackling will be a point of emphasis in this game. We know Miami is going to target the middle of the field, the ball is going to be there for the defensive backs to make plays. Collectivity as a group the Browns’ defense has been better as a whole lately, the hope is that continues against a quality opponent. It would be a statement.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

