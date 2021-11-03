Baker Mayfield on OBJ Situation: ‘Hurt? No, Surprised? yes’

Baker Mayfield addressed the media for the first time after a crazy couple of days centered around Odell Beckham Jr.

Wednesday Baker Mayfield spoke to the media for the first time since the fiasco around Odell Beckham Jr. happened. The quarterback was criticized in a video by Beckham’s father and took a lot of blame from many for the inevitable ending to Beckham Jr. in Cleveland. It is not officially over, but the writing is on the wall.

Browns’ quarterback handed the media presser with leadership and professionalism.

“I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face. And I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it. I would be lying if I said otherwise,” Mayfield said

Mayfield was asked if he would accept an apology from Beckham involving the entire thing and said, “I think any sort of conversation would go a long way”. Mayfield went on to say that he is not hurt from the situation and that he is surprised.

Cleveland’s quarterback has talked to teammate Jarvis Landry about the problem. Says Landry has winning in sight just like he does

“I don't want to draw that line in between them. That's not what I'm trying to do,” Mayfield explained. “But Jarvis wants to win, just as badly as I do. Those are the types of guys, the type of focus we need to have right now.”

Beckham Jr. mayfield have not been able to get on the same page often since they have been teammates and it has been ugly to watch. Still, Mayfield is willing to put everything to the side if Beckham and the team could potentially work through things.

"If he's back, we'll work through it. I can put my ego aside,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield reiterated that he is just focused on winning. Also, that he wants to focus on football and not everything else.

“Being able to get the focus back on football is first and foremost.”

Cleveland is 4-4 and Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals feels like a game that the team really needs.

“A lot of this is built up frustration and tension because we are not playing the way we should be”, Mayfield said.

Wednesday’s press conference was surely going to feature a bunch of questions regarding the Beckham situation. With his future in Cleveland in doubt, he still seemingly has his current quarterback in his corner

The two likely just need to have a conversation if they team plans to keep the wide receiver. If not, maybe they have the conversation to keep a friendship. Winning is a good cure to all bad in the NFL and Cleveland has a chance to start that Sunday.