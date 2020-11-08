SI.com
Baker Mayfield Placed On COVID-19 List Due to Close Contact

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced that quarterback Baker Mayfield will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 due to a close contact with a staff member that has tested positive.

The Browns released the following statement:

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority.”

The Browns are on their bye week, but they may not get Mayfield back until Wednesday as the team prepares to play the Houston Texans. Given the fact the Browns would like to be able to take full advantage of the bye and adjusting to life without Odell Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals, it's an added hurdle they'd prefer not to have to face.

The cost for having to place Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list is a relatively small one. It's the first issue the Browns have dealt with as it relates to the pandemic since the regular season has begun. They were one of seven teams that hadn't been impacted to this point and the Browns still haven't had a player get infected.

It plays a factor in why the Browns have been able to achieve the 5-3 record and their viability to make a push for the playoffs.

