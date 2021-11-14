Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Baker Mayfield on Status for Lions: "We'll see."

    After the game in his post game press conference, Cleveland Browns quarterback was unsure of whether or not he'd be able to play against the Detroit Lions.
    In the postgame press conference after a lopsided loss at the hands of the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns quarterback gave a revealing answer on his status for the team's next game hosting the Detroit Lions, saying "I've got to find a way to get as healthy as possible. Pretty beat up right now. We'll see. Awkward landing."

    Mayfield has charged his way back on the field through multiple serious injuries including week two against the Houston Texans when he initially tore the labrum in his left shoulder and after breaking the humerus in the same shoulder against the Arizona Cardinals.

    Mayfield also suffered a cut on his left leg as part of a hit he took against the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed practice on Wednesday, citing the pounding on his feet.

    Clearly demoralized, Mayfield may have lowered his guard enough to be pretty honest about his situation. He took a sack that caused him to twist pretty awkwardly. Mayfield would get himself to the sideline and get checked out in the blue medical tent before returning to the bench. Clearly in pain, he did not return to the lost cause against the Patriots.

    The list of issues Mayfield is playing through seems to be increasing. Even as it seems as his shoulder is improving, at least in strengthening the muscles around it to prevent it from dislocating it, he's now dealing with injuries to his lower body. His legs have taken the brunt of the damage the past two games.

    Mayfield will likely return Monday and declare himself able to go, but he's clearly enduring quite a bit of pain as this team tries to keep itself in a wide open playoff race within the AFC.

    READ MORE: Browns Thoroughly Humiliated by Patriots

    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) draws a penalty for a late hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
