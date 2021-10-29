Baker Mayfield to Start Against Steelers, Denzel Ward Ruled Out

Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers as announced by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Baker Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield took the majority of reps in practices this week, so the move shouldn't be much of a surprise.

The team isn't likely to explain the status of the humerus bone in Mayfield's shoulder, but apparently Mayfield, the team and their doctors are confident enough he can play with it.

The team also announced that Denzel Ward and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been ruled out this week due to injury. Meanwhile, rookie safety Richard LeCounte did not practice this week and has been ruled out due to an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Although Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley did not practice on Friday, they are still being labeled questionable. If they can play and be productive, that's a big boost to a defense as both have played important roles. Clowney along with Myles Garrett are the two most important players on that side of the ball.

The team announced the signing of corner Herb Miller to the active roster and waived offensive tackle Alex Taylor. Miller was signed to help with the depth of the secondary with the loss of Ward.

At this point, the Cleveland Browns offense is almost in tact with the players available on the active roster. This will be the first game Mayfield, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry have all been active in the same game this season.

READ MORE: Nick Harris Designated to Return