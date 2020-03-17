Dolphins Agree To 2-Year Deal With Emmanuel Ogbah

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a two-year contract with former Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah was traded by John Dorsey last year in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Eric Murray, both of which were on the last year of their deals. Ogbah was good for the Chiefs, leading the team in sacks, before he suffered a season-ending injury. The deal is reportedly worth up to $15 million with $7.5 million guaranteed.

Ogbah was a second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had a few promising seasons but injuries to his lower body, including a broken foot and then a nagging high ankle sprain short circuited his career with the Browns. In 2017, he was arguably the defensive MVP of the team playing across from then rookie Myles Garrett before he broke his foot.

The Dolphins, who had one of the worst defensive sets of edge rushers in the NFL last year, have taken extraordinary measures in free agency to deal with the position, agreeing to deals with Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and now Ogbah.

Both Ogbah and Murray have done well for themselves as Ogbah will earn up to $15 million the next two seasons while Murray agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans that may pay him up to $20.25 million over the next three seasons.

To this point, the Browns have not made a move on defense after making a huge splash on offense on Monday, agreeing to deals with Jack Conklin, Austin Hooper and Case Keenum. They have massive holes on the defensive side of the ball, particularly at safety and linebacker, but they could also use help in the form of a slot corner and defensive line depth.