Dolphins Agree To 2-Year Deal With Emmanuel Ogbah

Pete Smith

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a two-year contract with former Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah was traded by John Dorsey last year in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Eric Murray, both of which were on the last year of their deals. Ogbah was good for the Chiefs, leading the team in sacks, before he suffered a season-ending injury. The deal is reportedly worth up to $15 million with $7.5 million guaranteed.

Ogbah was a second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had a few promising seasons but injuries to his lower body, including a broken foot and then a nagging high ankle sprain short circuited his career with the Browns. In 2017, he was arguably the defensive MVP of the team playing across from then rookie Myles Garrett before he broke his foot.

The Dolphins, who had one of the worst defensive sets of edge rushers in the NFL last year, have taken extraordinary measures in free agency to deal with the position, agreeing to deals with Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and now Ogbah.

Both Ogbah and Murray have done well for themselves as Ogbah will earn up to $15 million the next two seasons while Murray agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans that may pay him up to $20.25 million over the next three seasons.

To this point, the Browns have not made a move on defense after making a huge splash on offense on Monday, agreeing to deals with Jack Conklin, Austin Hooper and Case Keenum. They have massive holes on the defensive side of the ball, particularly at safety and linebacker, but they could also use help in the form of a slot corner and defensive line depth.

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

In light of the potential news that the Cleveland Browns could be adding Austin Hooper to their offense, six thoughts spring to mind on what it could mean for the offense.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree to 3-Year Deal With Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a three-year worth up to $42 million with free agent offensive tackle Jack Conklin per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal reportedly guarantees $20 million the first season, which might be the best part of this move.

Pete Smith

Browns Reportedly Agree To Terms With Tight End Austin Hooper

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are nearing a deal with tight end Austin Hooper, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is not finalized, but would make Hooper the highest paid tight end in the league history.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Eric Murray Agrees To Three-Year, $20.25M Deal With Texans

Former Cleveland Browns defensive back Eric Murray has agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Texans for up to $20.25 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Juston Burris Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to now former Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is for two years and up to $8 million for Burris, who despite not playing the entire 2019 season with the Browns, was voted the Ed Block Courage Award Winner by his teammates.

Pete Smith

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns announced they are placing a second round tender on running back Kareem Hunt as well as tenders on restricted free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Browns and Dontrell Hilliard.

Pete Smith

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Pete Smith

Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

As the legal tampering period for the NFL was set to begin, the Minnesota Vikings placed their franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was someone who had been linked to the Cleveland Browns as a possible free agent target, making a big move on the back end of their defense.

Pete Smith

Browns Release Morgan Burnett

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett. He started eight games for the team last year before suffering a torn Achilles', ending his season.

Pete Smith